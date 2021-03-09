How I Achieved More Result In Developing My Business During The Lockdown

The COVID crisis has undoubtedly affected several businesses. However, they say, “in the midst of chaos, there is an opportunity.”

For any business to survive this crisis, marketers and small business owners must take immediate steps to mitigate risks, protect employees and support their customers.

However, COVID-19 and the lockdown came with extreme levels of uncertainty, and it is a situation that surpasses most business leaders experience.

Despite the lockdown, managing crisis is an inevitable part of your role as a business owner, and there are some tested and trusted marketing opportunities available for you to explore.

Here we will look at how you can achieve more result in your business and weathering the storm, just like I have done.

Intensify your Web Marketing Efforts

I have developed my business during the lockdown period by devoting more attention to my website.

Everyone is at home, so it is expected that people will spend more time online, including your customers. Therefore, you should intensify your web marketing efforts.

Your website is your “lockdown business card.” It could be your first chance at creating a long-lasting impression during the COVID crisis.

Optimise with SEO: You can optimise your website with SEO, so it appears among search engines’ first results.

Optimise website by making it load faster: Another way to optimise is by using tools that help your website load faster and cuts bounce rate.

Integrate your Facebook Chatbot: Lastly, a Facebook Messenger Chatbot can be integrated into your web marketing so you can convert from social media and your website.

Use of Facebook Chatbot

You do not have to be a marketing expert to see the huge rise in the use of bots, especially during the lockdown.

The reasons are many, and these tools can significantly boost your marketing efforts in this challenging period.

The use of a Facebook Messenger Chatbot in my digital marketing efforts is one of the many ways I have increased my employees’ efficiency even while working remotely and improved customer experience and satisfaction.

As movements are restricted, a Facebook chatbot can sell your products, have automated conversations with your customers, and engage them in interactive communications like you never broke contact.

A core feature like FB auto liker can also facilitate engagements on social media. It can help increase your likes for improved reach while at the same time ensuring you stay close and connected to your customers by acknowledging their comments, posts, and pages.

Chatbots are a must-have for your business now and post-COVID. Because not only are they remarkable tools to stay connected to your customers, but their diversity in being used for multiple marketing strategies means they provide substantial value.

A chatbot has also helped me increase the efficiency of my employees even though they work from home.

By automating all the simple and repetitive tasks with a bot, employees can focus on complex duties.

I Created Marketing Videos with Text to Voice Tool

Video and audio are crucial to whatever content you are marketing. As people are home and cannot see what you are selling live and direct, video is the closest thing to this.

Beyond the conventional text-based content where you try to sell your product with texts, audio-visuals can do wonders for your business, especially at this challenging moment.

I have noticed that a video with a compelling voice leads to higher conversions. There are several text-to-speech platforms that you can use to convert text to voice.

You do not have to go through long hours of recording voices, and with AI natural voice engine in some text to voice websites, you can add a human-like voiceover to your video in a minute or less.

A sales marketing video is also more likely to generate interactions and engagements than any other content type.

Give Some Essentials or Offer Products and Services for free.

Giving back to society has never been more important than now. We all know how difficult things are for many people at the moment, so that freebies will go a long way.

Giveaways are not only a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), but they are also good for your brand image.

For instance, by giving some essentials out to your local community, you are also increasing awareness for your business.

If you can, consider giving things that you sell for free or at an enormous discount. Remember to remind everyone of the reason you are doing this – “to cushion the effects of the pandemic.”

For businesses that may not be able to afford giveaways, you may also consider partnering with other businesses.

You can look to combine resources with local businesses and make plans to give.

Intensify your Web Marketing Efforts

I have developed my business during the lockdown period by devoting more attention to my website.

Everyone is at home, so it is expected that people will spend more time online, including your customers. Therefore, you should intensify your web marketing efforts.

Your website is your “lockdown business card.” It could be your first chance at creating a long-lasting impression during the COVID crisis.

Optimise with SEO: You can optimise your website with SEO, so it appears among search engines’ first results.

Optimise website by making it load faster: Another way to optimise is by using tools that help your website load faster and cuts bounce rate.

Integrate your Facebook Chatbot: Lastly, a Facebook Messenger Chatbot can be integrated into your web marketing so you can convert from social media and your website.