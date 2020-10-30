How HR and IT Can Enhance Digital Wellness in the Workplace

As companies shift to a virtual workplace due to COVID-19, many are quickly recognizing the challenges in their “digital wellness.”

The digital age has presented a unique dilemma for many. Contrary to previous generations, many people are inundated with information from multiple sources, devices, and mediums 24- hours a day, seven days a week. This can consciously and unconsciously put a lot of stress and strain on anyone.

From a business standpoint, digital wellness directly impacts employers and employees alike: (1) maintaining an effective culture in a remote workplace and (2) leveraging the IT and HR departments to streamline business efficiencies.

When it comes to your employees, it’s essential team members maintain a healthy attitude and approach to using enterprise technology. Often, some of the top challenges of working remote include:

Social isolation, communication

Distractions, time and project management, troubleshooting IT issues

Supporting employees, inability to disconnect

For leaders looking to address these challenges and boost company culture in remote work settings, there are a few easy and actionable steps you can take right now:

Conduct daily check-ins with your employees. These check-ins can address your employees’ personal and professional challenges and how you – as the employer – can assist in alleviating those stressors.

Acknowledge jobs well done and encourage breaks. It can be easy for employees to be consumed in their projects while working from the comfort of their homes. Promoting jobs well done can help increase employee morale and create a positive remote working environment.

Ensure your employees are taking regular breaks to refresh, eat, stay hydrated, and disconnect outside of work hours.

Invest in the tools and resources. The best way to support employees in a remote workplace is to ensure they have adequate tools and resources. These should include cybersecurity.

Bridging The Gap Between IT and HR

While HR is typically the leader for employee experience than the role of IT (35% vs. 17%, respectively), IT plays a critical role in assisting with digital wellness in the workplace also. While HR and IT overlap in many regards, both departments are vital in creating a more cohesive, effective remote workplace.

For example, employees utilize technology for different aspects of their roles. A new employee may be more engaged after receiving a digital “welcome” through an employee portal, with access to mobile-friendly apps, information, benefits, and remote onboarding.

At the same time, current employees may require access to necessary information, remote work capabilities, and ease of technology use.

Both new and current team members require IT’s assistance to resolve technical issues, provide feedback on overall functionality, and explain the impact of the employee’s digital experience. Only 30% of HR teams at reputable companies provide IT relevant information and feedback on the employee experience with technology.

One way to resolve IT and HR’s disconnect to boost digital wellness is to invest in a cloud infrastructure. The cloud simplifies IT operations and streamlines technology implementation. Additionally, businesses should hire and retain experts with knowledge in both HR and IT for a deeper understanding of current HR and technology available that could benefit their employees’ experiences.

As we settle into our “new normal,” it’s essential for internal teams such as HR and IT to work closely together to ensure work isn’t “business as usual” because quite frankly, it’s not. Times have changed and internal departments and systems must be streamlined to adapt our digital ecosystem to foster greater connectivity and understanding in the remote workplace.