How House Cleaning Improves Mental Well Being?

It isn’t a secret anymore how a neat and clean house helps in keeping your mind at peace. No one would like to come home to a messy, untidy home after a hectic day at work. If the home is in such a state, the feeling of tiredness will elevate.

A recent study conducted by the University of California revealed that people who live in messy or untidy homes have higher levels of cortisol, a hormone produced in response to stress. The study further showed that women were more affected when compared with men. According to this study, decluttering and cleaning of homes showed a reduction in cortisol levels.

Cluttered Homes Lead to Cluttered Minds and Relationships

Another study in the scientific journal showed that messy homes lead to messy relationships. Findings of the study show that people living in cluttered homes don’t feel relaxed and calm in their homes which leads to depression and fatigue.

This state of depression, stress and fatigue naturally affect their relationships and overall well-being. Peace of mind is essential for the personal growth and well being of every individual. Therefore, if you’ve kids, living in an untidy and messy home will make them more prone to injuries. Not to mention how much negative impact it will have on their personalities overall.

The support of scientific data on the direct relationship between cleanliness and mental well being clearly lays down the necessity of cleaning your place regularly. It isn’t only beneficial for your mental peace but the process of cleaning itself reduces cortisol levels in the blood.

Cleanliness Should Be Obligatory

Cleaning your house regularly is important but remember that moderation is the key. Therefore, you shouldn’t become over obsessive with cleanliness. For sure, it’s satisfying and relaxing for some people, but you shouldn’t be so over-involved with it that it might start affecting your family and career.

Keeping the environment of your house healthy is definitely positive for your health but if you get over indulged in it, it’ll have adverse effects.

Ways in Which a Clean Home Improves Your Mental Health

Let’s take a look at some direct impacts of cleanliness on your mental well-being.

Cleaning Releases Endorphins

Studies show that engaging in cleaning tasks results in the releasing of endorphins. Endorphins help in keeping your mood good. So, if you’re feeling depressed or under the weather, cleaning may help boost your mood. Isn’t it great that how you’ll be able to kill two birds with one stone? Not to mention, the satisfaction and triumph you’ll feel after accomplishing this mission.

Decluttering Helps in Improving Focus

A study from Princeton University revealed that decluttering helps in enhancing your focus. You must be aware that the brain is a complex structure that can do amazing things. However, if you’re living in a messy and cluttered space, you’ll get distracted and lose your focus.

The main reason behind this is the fact that the brain identifies disorganised things as incomplete tasks. Therefore, if you feel that you aren’t able to focus on the tasks at hand in your school or office, take a look at the place you’re working in. if the place isn’t in order, then most probably, it is the reason behind your inability to focus.

Likewise, if your workstation is full of clutter and things that aren’t related to your work, it’s fogging your mind. You must immediately clear it away and get your focus back.

Improves the Quality of Your Sleep

A study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation showed that people who make their beds before going to bed enjoy a night of better sleep than those who don’t. 75% of people said they sleep more peacefully when their sheets are clean. Thus, it is evidently clear that to enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep, you must keep your room clean.

Improves Your Mood

Scientific data supports that cleaning your place can help in improving your mood. The process of cleaning is directly related to reducing stress and anxiety. The findings of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America clearly shows that the physical activities involved in cleaning along with the end result of a clean home helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and feelings of depression.

Similarly, cleaning also helps in reducing fatigue and increasing concentration. Moreover, a fragrant home is good for your senses. The relationship between our olfactory nerve and anxiety has been long established and it clearly shows how a better smelling home can instantly alleviate your mood.

Better Physical Health

Cleanliness is directly related to physical health. If you live in a clean, dust-free environment, you won’t have any allergies. Moreover, a clean home means no pests or fungal growth. Likewise, if your house is clutter-free and everything is in its place, the chances of you tangling in something and getting injured also reduces. Therefore, by incorporating cleaning habits in your everyday life, you are not only going to keep your place tidy but also protect your family from potential diseases.

Through cleaning you’ll be:

Reduce allergens from your home.

Get rid of harmful bacteria and germs.

Ward off pests.

Keep your place movement friendly

Final Words

To sum it all up, cleaning your house isn’t only important for your well-being, it also affects your family too. So, to ensure that everyone in your house stays healthy both physically and mentally, clean it regularly.

As Sam Veda said,

“One, who maintains cleanliness, keeps away diseases”