How Healthy Habits can Help you During the COVID-19 Pandemic, as Suggested by Curt E. Liebman (MD)

The habits you maintain have a direct impact on your overall wellbeing. Developing healthy habits can have a positive impact on both the mind and body. Forming healthy habits does not happen overnight – they take conscious effort over an extended amount of time to develop. These habits can become part of your daily routine through regular practice. Curt E. LiebmanMDidentifies multiple useful habits for developing and maintaining a sharp mind and a healthy body. All these habits can be immensely powerful for your physical and mental health.

Healthy habits to practice as emphasized by Curt ELiebman MD

The following habits can help keep your mind and body in sync. Practice them regularly for optimal results!

Exercise by doing something you love: Exercise has a direct impact on overall health. However, too many, exercise can feel like a burdensome, tedious task. The great thing about exercise is that it can be whatever you want it to be. If you like dancing, dance. If you like contact sports, join a team. Do you prefer a slow stretch? Try yoga. Exercise in a manner that is enjoyable for you. Engage in physical activity that you genuinely love. Playing your favorite music can be another great addition to a workout session. It can help you to stay focused and motivated. Whatever you do, do what works best for you.

Meditation: Meditation is a great way to relax your mind, body, and soul. It helps with anxiety and concentration. If you are someone who does not like doing traditional meditation, you can opt for mindfulness meditation, which involves focusing on gratitude and incorporating mantras to give your meditation meaning. A few minutes of meditation a day can help you overcome any stress or anxiety you may experience during this pandemic.

Mindful walking: Mindful walking is also known as meditation in motion. You can do it as a formal dedicated practice, or informally by simply paying attention to what is going on around you while you move. Check into your body and see how every part of it feels.

Become an early riser: This is an example of a habit that takes quite some time to develop. Many do not like waking up early and/or have the habit of staying up late at night. Starting your day early in the morning can help you start each day with a calm state of mind, with the right intentions. Waking up early is also a great way to address productivity issues: the more you get done earlier in the morning, the more accomplished you will feel, giving you the confidence to tackle more tasks, and so on.

Maintain a healthy diet: You should pay attention to your consumption habits to develop a healthy diet. Having an unbalanced diet plan may severely impact your body and your mood. Try to avoid refined sugars, make sure to drink lots of water, and get a good amount of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats into your meals each day.

With these points in mind, you are on your way to developing healthy, productive habits. Such practices can even help you overcome the daily stress and anxieties that are associated with this unprecedented pandemic.