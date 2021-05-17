How Hard It Can Be Living Life With Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is one such condition where people suffering from the condition sweat unusually and excessively.



As an obvious consequence, it leads to a whole lot of discomfort and perpetual moments of embarrassment that others might not have a clue about.



In this post, we take a closer look to discuss how hard it is in reality for people to live with hyperhidrosis, its underlying causes, what you can do about it, and everything else in between.

Knowing the basics right

Simply put, hyperhidrosis is the term that defines and explains the overreacting nature of your body’s sweat glands.



Thus, a person tends to perspire unnecessarily without any apparent reason, which makes sweating, a natural phenomenon, a thing of disgust and sheer discomfort.



People suffering from hyperhidrosis often find themselves sweating uncontrollably in areas where others are keeping it normal.



At times, there could be an underlying emotion, like anxiety which may trigger excessive sweating for some people. In totality, people suffering from the condition may find it extremely challenging to keep their symptoms under control.

Is Hyperhidrosis common ?

In Australia alone, clinical studies suggest hyperhidrosis to affect no more than two to five percent of the general pollution.



Nevertheless, there is a good chance the number of affected individuals could be even more as many people suffering from excessive sweating often don’t come out in the public to discuss their issues, not even to their health care provider. This makes it even harder for people to gauge that their fellow buddy is going through some unwanted scenarios in his life.

Types and causes

Broadly classified, there are two kinds of hyperhidrosis conditions; generalized and focal.



The former kind is usually linked to otherwise underlying medical issues or as an after-effect of prescribed medication consumption. In case of Parkinson’s or diabetes or anyone consuming naproxen can at times give in to excessive sweating.



The following reasons have been identified as precursors to the condition and can vary from one individual to another:



Autonomic dysfunction

Severe infections like tuberculosis

Malignant disorders like Hodgkin disease

Extreme psychological stress

Prescription drugs, insulins, and antidepressants

Pheochromocytoma

Hyperthyroidism

Hypoglycemia

pituitary disease.



Generalized hyperhidrosis (also known as secondary hyperhidrosis), usually makes an individual sweat more than focal hyperhidrosis. The reason for such odd behavior is still unknown to medicos.

The latter, i.e, focal hyperhidrosis (also known as primary hyperhidrosis) is nothing but a disorder of the skin that is chronic and traces back to one’s genes. It is often a result of mutation of genes and usually affects areas like under the armpits, feet, and hands.

For the majority lot, the excessive sweating in this kind of hyperhidrosis generally starts at around the age of 20-25. Research studies suggest quite a few underlying reasons that give way to focal hyperhidrosis that include:



Excessive heat.

Injuries along the spinal cord.

Certain kinds of odors and foods like coffee, spices, or peanut butter for instance.

Recurring episodes of anxiety and emotional stress.

Is hyperhidrosis a hereditary issue?

As mentioned earlier, Focal hyperhidrosis does run in families.

However, not all members of your family are likely to suffer from it, or you might not know who has it in the first place unless you are looking closely. It’s more like a much-coveted secret, which restricts one to talk about it to people around.

Symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options

The symptoms associated with hyperhidrosis vary in their severity and subsequent impact upon one’s life. While minor symptoms may appear normal on the surface, recurrent episodes of excessive sweating often lead to a sense of insecurity, low confidence, and sheer frustration. The obvious symptoms include :

Soaking through your shirts urging you to change your clothes more often.

Little beads of perspiration across your forehead and cheeks.

A pool of sweat right under your armpits as well as on the back

Sweaty palms and feet

As such, it may lead to a bunch of unwanted conditions like inflammation, itching, body odor, marks of clothing, pale skin or discoloration, untimely wrinkles, cracks, and Maceration across the soles of your feet.

Such symptoms hold essential clues to diagnosing your problem type and suggestive treatment. While people suffering from general hyperhidrosis may tend to sweat in their sleep, focal hyperhidrosis seldom offers respite to people without consulting a professional healthcare provider.

While there are dedicated examinations to confirm the degree of hyperhidrosis, like starch-iodine and paper tests, treatment options are often expensive and require regular adherence to lifestyle changes and taking oral medications.

In extreme cases, where the suggestive measures don’t work, people are left with no choice, but to go under the blade for surgery that involves the removal of sweat glands.

What if you could spray away hyperhidrosis?



Too good to be true right?



Well, believe your eyes and ears!



Australian founders have successfully coined a rewarding stop sweating spray formula called Stop Sweat Fix which can do away with recurrent episodes of excessive sweating.





Just a little amount of the hyperhidrosis spray in those irritating places, and you are covered for a maximum of seven days at a stretch.

The stop sweating spray can be purchased conveniently online and is dedicated to bring about a wholesome change to the lives of people suffering from hyperhidrosis and save them from moments of discomfort, embarrassment, and frustration.