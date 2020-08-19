Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Good Leaders Deliver Bad News

There are many people who depend on a leader as this individual is tasked with the responsibility to guide their teammates. Delivering bad news is also another part of the job associated with being a leader. Although it may be hard to share bad news such as a demotion with a worker, this is just […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

There are many people who depend on a leader as this individual is tasked with the responsibility to guide their teammates. Delivering bad news is also another part of the job associated with being a leader. Although it may be hard to share bad news such as a demotion with a worker, this is just one duty that comes with the territory of leadership.

How is there a good way to give bad news? Well, it might not be easy to break the bad news. However, there are ways that leaders can relay some unfavorable news so that it is more palatable. Sometimes people aren’t aware of how a person may receive information that’s opposed to what they would like to hear. Initial reactions can be anger, frustration, stress, sorrow or even relief. Despite the emotion solicited, here’s how good leaders can deliver bad news without feeding confrontation or inflaming the situation.

Be Empathetic

Leaders should be more empathetic when addressing their employees with bad news. There may come a time where a team member needs to be let go or demoted. Leaders should take into consideration how this news will affect that person’s life. When handling such matters as this, leaders should make sure they are not in any rush when sharing the news. They should allow the other person to respond and adjust to the new announcement as rushing to leave this conversation is seen as quite insensitive.

Always Give People a Warning

Fair chances should always be given before delivering bad news. Everyone is capable of making mistakes and leaders are no exception. By instituting a warning, team members have a fair opportunity to avoid making those critical mistakes. An advance warning also shows that a leader values their members and is willing to compromise when necessary.

Say “no”

Sometimes it is necessary to say “no”. In many cases, it is needed to reinforce a company’s values. Leaders may tiptoe around giving bad news because they feel for others. While empathy is a good leadership quality, other members of the team still need to know that their leader is consistent in upholding their values. No one is exempt from being held accountable.

Henry Comte, Lawyer at Comte & Font, Legalsa

Henry Comte is a lawyer and notary public in Guatemala. He practices law at his law firm Comte & Font, Legalsa. Henry Comte and David Font founded LEGALSA in 2000 with three other lawyers who worked at the firm. Soon, Henry Comte and David Font realized they shared a joint vision that focused on team matters and resource optimization, and in 2002 the two joined forces and moved to a new office as Comte & Font, Legalsa. 

To find out more about Henry Comte as well as his career at Comte & Font, Legalsa, and his personal life, visit his blog page at HenryComteVelasquez.com, and check back here for the latest updates from Henry!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Tips to Help You Lead & Experiment During Crisis

by Melanie Parish
Tom Eversley / EyeEm/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

When Asked If You Want The Good News Or Bad News, Here's What You Should Pick

by The Ladders
Courtesy of Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

7 Signs That Instantly Identify Someone With Bad Leadership Traits

by Marcel Schwantes

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.