How Gen Z Can Prevent Burning Out – Truman Fritz

Generation Z consists of anyone born between 1997 and 2012. This generation is starting to graduate from college and enter the workforce in droves. These new employees are quickly experiencing the effects of being overworked and stressed, with 91 percent reporting physical and emotional symptoms due to stress. If you are part of Gen Z, here are some ways you can manage stress and prevent burning out.

Practice Self-Awareness

Burnout is a result of chronic stress, so to prevent it, you must learn to be aware of your stress levels. Do daily check-ins with yourself. These check-ins can be as simple as pausing for a moment and asking yourself how you are feeling. If it’s helpful, you can rate your stress levels on a scale of 1 to 10. When you find yourself nearing the high end of the scale, then you can take the next steps to address your stress.

Find Ways to Relieve Stress

Stress relief should be a part of your routine, whether or not you find yourself particularly wound up at the moment. Identify activities that help you unwind and rest. These activities could include spending time with family and friends, reading, writing, playing sports, exercising, dancing, meditating, and so much more.

Take Time Off

Often, the best way to relieve stress is to take some time off. You could take time off of work if necessary, but you may also benefit from taking “time off” in other areas of your life. For example, if you’re an introvert, you may need to take a weekend off from going out and spend some time alone. If you spend excessive time on social media or reading the news, you could try taking a break from your phone.

Seek Support

Lastly, if you find yourself burnt out and close to it, don’t hesitate to seek support. Burnout has officially been recognized by the World Health Organization and is becoming less stigmatized every day. Reach out to your employer and let them know what you’re going through. The chances are high that they will want to support you and can direct you to some resources.

Burnout may be an epidemic in today’s workforce, but you can prevent it from happening to you. Take these steps, and make stress management a priority in your life.