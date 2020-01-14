Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Gayle King Stays Productive

BONUS FREEBIE: Want even more ways to stay organized, productive and less stressed? Click here to get access to my List-Making Starter Kit. It will boost your efficiency and get you back to doing more of the things you love. A couple weeks ago, I went to see Gayle King give a talk. Gayle is an iconic journalist […]

By

BONUS FREEBIE: Want even more ways to stay organized, productive and less stressed? Click here to get access to my List-Making Starter Kit. It will boost your efficiency and get you back to doing more of the things you love.

A couple weeks ago, I went to see Gayle King give a talk. Gayle is an iconic journalist who has worked in media for over 40 years (even though she didn’t have a TV until she was in sixth grade!).

Plus, she’s Oprah’s BFF! And you know how much I love Oprah!

I actually met Gayle  more than five years ago in an elevator once at Fox News. At the time I was tongue-tied and vowed to never get star struck again! So I created a list of things to say if you run into a celebrity. I even included it in my first book Listful Thinking

At the talk I attended, Gayle gave so much great advice about how to balance life and work, staying confident, and worrying less.

Here’s a few tips that stood out. 

SAY YES TO THE RIGHT THINGS: 

Gayle says the key is to seldom turn things down, but don’t burn out.

How? By saying yes to the right things.

“One of the most important things I learned early in my career is that you can never say you’re too tired to do something that you really want to do.” she said. “I really grabbed on to that and held it tight.” 

Of course, it’s important to know what the “right things” are. This is something I can help you figure out in Listful Living: A List-Making Journey to a Less Stressed You.

The “right things” are always changing — so how do you know if you should say yes?

One trick is to check in with your priorities. If something aligns with your priorities, that means it’s a “right thing”!

DON’T SPEND TIME WORRYING 

Gayle once saw a report on Oprah’s show saying that 80 to 90 percent of the things that we worry about end up working out.

That’s pretty good odds!

Gayle said her advice for her younger self was to stop worrying so much — something we can all try to work on. 

WHAT TO DO WHEN SOMEONE TELLS YOU NO 

What’s “no” backwards? “On” — as in, game on! Gayle says she reframes “no” as a challenge, not a closed door. 

“If you believe in something, you can’t just take no,” she said.

Of course, it’s easy to get discouraged when something doesn’t work out. But a “no” is only a setback if you give up! 

Gayle’s advice is a great way to turn a “no” into a positive motivator

FINDING A MENTOR 

Gayle says finding a mentor is one of the best ways to learn and get motivated. She says to find people who want to help you — and when you find those people, hang on to them like sponges!

For example, Gayle was Pam Coulter’s intern many years ago. Even though Pam didn’t remember her, Gayle hadn’t forgotten. 

Looking for people whose careers and work you admire is a great way to get motivated. Start networking with those people, and soon enough you’ll find someone who is willing to help you out. 

Everyone had someone who helped them along the way, so many people are willing to be mentors and pay it forward. And who knows — maybe someday you can be that person for someone else!

WORK/LIFE BALANCE 

Gayle says the poet Maya Angelou used to ask her, “How is your heart?”

The question stuck with her. When you think your work-life balance is off, this is a question worth asking yourself, especially since Gayle thinks this balance is really important.  

She says that when you first start out, you have to hustle. But that doesn’t mean neglecting time with your family!

Even as you put in the work to become more organized and productive, it’s important to check in with yourself.

This is especially important as January wraps up. That’s when we start re-evaluating or doubling down on our New Years’ resolutions.

Ask yourself how your heart is doing. That way you can keep a healthy balance between working towards your goals and staying grounded.

BONUS FREEBIE: Want even more ways to stay organized, productive and less stressed? Click here to get access to my List-Making Starter Kit. It will boost your efficiency and get you back to doing more of the things you love.

Paula Rizzo, Emmy Award Winning TV Producer, Media Strategist & Trainer, Author, Speaker

A best-selling author and Emmy-award winning television producer for nearly 20 years, Paula has produced health, wellness, and lifestyle segments with a range of top experts, including JJ Virgin, Jillian Michaels, and Deepak Chopra. Most recently she served as the senior health producer for Fox News Channel in New York City for more than a decade.
Paula’s also the co-creator of Lights Camera Expert - an online course geared towards helping entrepreneurs, authors and experts get media attention.
Paula’s the founder of the productivity site ListProducer.com and best-selling author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed, which has been translated into 12 languages and has been featured on many media outlets including Fox News, Fox Business, Prevention, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Brides and made it on Oprah.com’s list of “Self Help Books That Actually Help.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Community//

How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

by Amy Rasdal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.