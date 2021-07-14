How Gayle King Approaches Competition at Work

Gayle King, the Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of “CBS This Morning,” sat down with founder and CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington to talk about how she thrives. The following are excerpts from their conversation.

On embracing a team mindset with her colleagues:

I’ve worked with some people that don’t want to work with anybody who they think is better than they are. I have the opposite view: I really want to work with somebody who is as good — if not better — than I am, because it forces you to raise your game. It’s an opportunity to learn. I’m never threatened if somebody comes in at work and we all think, “Oh my gosh, they’re so good,” or “They’re so much better than me.” Instead of feeling like they’re jockeying for my job or feeling threatened, I just think, “Great.” Because if your teammates are good, it only makes you look good, too.

On the value of having a support system:

Sometimes all you need is one good friend. Somebody who you can really trust, who cheers you on, who tells you the truth even when you don’t want to hear it, who you know supports you. There’s nothing better than that. You know, Oprah and I have been friends since we were 21 and 22 years old. I can remember when my daughter Kirby was born, Oprah came to visit, and she had a T-shirt on that said, “Husbands come and go. Friends last forever.” Now, at that time, I didn’t know that the T-shirt was going to be so telling, we just thought it was a big “hahaha.” But I look at it now and I say, “That’s true.” If you have a good friend in your life, you really are very blessed.

On how she handles negativity from others:

I can get one hundred great compliments, but then I get one cranky comment, and that’s the one that stands out. And a couple of times, I actually called these people who left nasty comments on my social media. I’d say, “Hi. It’s Gayle King. I got your message!” And they go, “Oh! Oh Gayle, I was just in a bad mood. You know I really like you. And I say, “Nope. That’s not what you said! So I’m calling you to have a little chat about that.” I don’t do that as much as I used to, though. I’ve realized I can’t be consumed by people that think negatively of me. I believe that it’s important to rid all the toxicity and negative people out of your life. You have to just let it go. There’s always going to be a “Negative Nancy” against you. Always.