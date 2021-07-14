Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Gayle King Approaches Competition at Work

Plus, the co-host of “CBS This Morning” on the value of having a support system, her friendship with Oprah, and how she deals with negativity from others.

Gayle King, the Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of “CBS This Morning,” sat down with founder and CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington to talk about how she thrives. The following are excerpts from their conversation

On embracing a team mindset with her colleagues: 

I’ve worked with some people that don’t want to work with anybody who they think is better than they are. I have the opposite view: I really want to work with somebody who is as good — if not better — than I am, because it forces you to raise your game. It’s an opportunity to learn. I’m never threatened if somebody comes in at work and we all think, “Oh my gosh, they’re so good,” or “They’re so much better than me.” Instead of feeling like they’re jockeying for my job or feeling threatened, I just think, “Great.” Because if your teammates are good, it only makes you look good, too. 

On the value of having a support system: 

Sometimes all you need is one good friend. Somebody who you can really trust, who cheers you on, who tells you the truth even when you don’t want to hear it, who you know supports you. There’s nothing better than that. You know, Oprah and I have been friends since we were 21 and 22 years old. I can remember when my daughter Kirby was born, Oprah came to visit, and she had a T-shirt on that said, “Husbands come and go. Friends last forever.” Now, at that time, I didn’t know that the T-shirt was going to be so telling, we just thought it was a big “hahaha.” But I look at it now and I say, “That’s true.” If you have a good friend in your life, you really are very blessed.

On how she handles negativity from others:

I can get one hundred great compliments, but then I get one cranky comment, and that’s the one that stands out. And a couple of times, I actually called these people who left nasty comments on my social media. I’d say, “Hi. It’s Gayle King. I got your message!” And they go, “Oh! Oh Gayle, I was just in a bad mood. You know I really like you. And I say, “Nope. That’s not what you said! So I’m calling you to have a little chat about that.” I don’t do that as much as I used to, though. I’ve realized I can’t be consumed by people that think negatively of me. I believe that it’s important to rid all the toxicity and negative people out of your life. You have to just let it go. There’s always going to be a “Negative Nancy” against you. Always.

    Gayle King, Co-host of "CBS This Morning," Editor-at-Large of "O, the Oprah Magazine"

    Gayle King is a co-host of CBS This Morning. An experienced television journalist, King interviews top newsmakers and delivers original reporting to CBS This Morning and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She is also editor-at-large of the award-winning O, the Oprah Magazine.

    CBS This Morning is CBS' most successful morning news broadcast in more than three decades. Since joining CBS News in 2011, King has conducted revealing and news-making interviews with world leaders, political figures and celebrities.

    Recently, King has landed a string of high-profile and competitive interviews. She sat down with R&B singer R. Kelly for an explosive and exclusive interview, and she had a separate interview with Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the two young women living with him in Chicago. The interviews were made into a CBS primetime special, which was that evening's No. 1 program in the time slot. The week prior to that, King had the exclusive interviews with the director of the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, as well as the accusers and members of the Jackson's family. King also had the first and only television interview with embattled Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam following his yearbook scandal. She had the first interviews with the two women who allege Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted them. And, following his announcement that he would run for president, King landed the only national TV interview with former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

    In May 2018, King co-anchored CBS News coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Additional notable interviews by King include Michelle Obama and her mother, Marian Robinson, in their first TV interview together; former President Barack Obama; former House Speaker Paul Ryan; Tina Turner; Cher; Taylor Swift; Dave Chappelle; Amy Schumer; Elizabeth Smart; Dylan Farrow; Elon Musk, and the first interview with Starbucks' executive chairman Howard Schultz following the controversial arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks.

    King has handled a number of high-profile assignments, including leading CBS This Morning's on-the-ground coverage from the Texas border to report on the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. She co-anchored live broadcasts from Orlando following the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub, The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. prior to the museum's opening, as well as broadcasts from Cleveland and Philadelphia for the 2016 Republican and Democratic Conventions.

    King also contributed to CBS News' election night coverage in 2014, 2016, and 2018. She also reported from Newtown, Conn. in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and co-anchored CBS News' special coverage of several breaking news stories, including the Paris terrorist attacks, the San Bernardino shootings, and the Supreme Court's landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

    King previously hosted The Gayle King Show, a live, weekday television interview program on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. The program, which featured a discussion of a broad variety of topics that included politics and cultural developments, was also broadcast on XM Satellite Radio, where it premiered in 2006.

    Before that, King worked for 18 years as a television news anchor for CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in Hartford, Conn., during which period, she also hosted her own syndicated daytime program. Prior to joining WFSB, King worked at several other television stations, including WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Mo., WJZ-TV in Baltimore, Md., and WTOP-TV in Washington, D.C.

    King has received numerous awards for her extensive work as a journalist, including three Emmys. In April 2019, she was selected for the TIME 100, Time Magazine's annual list of the hundred most influential people in the world. She was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2017 she was a Variety Power of Women honoree, and in 2010 she was honored with both the Individual Achievement Award for Host-Entertainment/Information and the New York Women in Communications' Matrix Award recipient. She was honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News' division-wide coverage of the Newtown tragedy. King was honored in 2008 with the American Women in Radio & Television Gracie Award for Outstanding Radio Talk Show.

    King spent several years of her childhood in Ankara, Turkey, before returning with her family to the United States. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in psychology.

    The mother of a daughter, Kirby, and a son, Will, she currently resides in New York City.

