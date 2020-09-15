How gardening can improve mental health to make your life wellbeing

In the 21st century, Stress is the main problem causing physical problems like mental illness, muscle tension, digestive problems, and high blood pressure. If this stress condition prolonged then it will cause serious issues to human health i.e anxiety and depression.

Gardens are considered as special therapeutic places with restorative qualities that impart good changes to human health to relief from stress and under pressure.

Most people believe that gardening makes us feel good because it makes the room for physical exercise as well it is a creative art for gardening lovers which allows them to express themselves.

It is a way of caring for something as someone caring to keep the houseplants alive so he/she becomes loving for the caring ones and ultimately whenever the thrive, it gives them a sense of pride and purpose.

By science, the evidence is present which suggests that there are two types of modes of attention.

Focused attention: This attention is what we use when we are doing some work.

Fascination: This is what we used when we are doing something which takes part in hobbies like gardening etc.

This theory supports that if we use too much-focused attention then it will lead us to the condition of stress then here comes the Fascination which helps us to restore our attention, mindset and alleviate the anxious feeling.

It is proven from the previous studies that humans are more ease and relaxed in the natural environment which is strong evidence that gardening up helps improve the mental health of humans because of base predisposition to understand and affiliate with nature.

Gardening is an art that helps us to improve our mental and physical health and helps us to build relations with others in a good way. In the same way, it provides an opportunity for us to be social by joining the gardening community.

This is how the gardening work impacts on human minds and health.

Stress reduction

As it is early described that gardening improves mental health, so, after the report by the industry experts that every one of the four persons is experiencing mental illness and he needs some fascinating time to change his daily routine which can improve his mental illness and stress.

The time we passed in our garden can be a great way to release the tension of the whole day. When volunteering in the garden, there is something about the life we are feeling by swirling the soil through our hands in the warmth of the sun.

When sitting in garden the shaking of green leave of lettuce and the sound due to breeze while it passes through the leaves of blackberries and blueberries will be a worth giving scene which is the worth for mental health and release of stress.