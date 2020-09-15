How gardening can improve mental health to make your life wellbeing
In the 21st century, Stress is the main problem causing physical problems like mental illness, muscle tension, digestive problems, and high blood pressure. If this stress condition prolonged then it will cause serious issues to human health i.e anxiety and depression. Gardens are considered as special therapeutic places with restorative qualities that impart good changes to human health to relief from stress and under pressure. Most people believe that gardening makes us feel good because it makes the room for physical exercise as well it is a creative art for gardening lovers which allows them to express themselves. It is a way of caring for something as someone caring to keep the houseplants alive so he/she becomes loving for the caring ones and ultimately whenever the thrive, it gives them a sense of pride and purpose. By science, the evidence is present which suggests that there are two types of modes of attention.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
