How Following Your Intuition and Leading With the Heart Can Make a Difference in Medicine

Body Joy Doctor, Dr. Tanya Beaubrun strives to be a positive change in medicine by putting love at the forefront. Whether it’s loving ourselves or providing patients with the care that they deserve, it can truly bring a new positive energy to the healthcare system.

Thank you so much for your time! I know you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what early experiences brought you to choosing a career in the medical profession?

I think I’ve always known I’d be a Doctor. My earliest memories are of me pouring over a textbook on my parents’ bookshelf – Modern Ways to Health. I would stare at the photos of the doctor sitting at the patient’s bedside, wondering how I would feel when it was MY turn to do that. My best memory was being able to correctly diagnose my aunt with stomach flu, after recalling what I’d read a few weeks before. I’ve never forgotten that sense of fulfillment when she came back from her Doctor and she confirmed that I had been correct and that the instructions I’d given to her were right on track. It seemed my “doctoring” began at the tender age of 9.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career as a doctor?

There are many. But the one that stands out was being at the bedside of one of my elderly patients, and realizing that I was not going to be able to save his life. As I sat next to him, surrounded by his family, I realized that there was one prescription I could still offer. And that was Love. I could let him know he was surrounded by people who loved him and allow his transition to be a more peaceful one. It was a lifechanging moment for me- as I massaged his cold feet, I looked up and saw a look that clearly showed he was at peace. It was at that moment that I realized that I would not always be able to save a life, but I could still offer healing. I could prescribe Love.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out on your career? What lesson did you learn from that?

The mistake that stands out happened quite late in my career. In my desire to change how I delivered healthcare, I embarked on a weekend seminar in Integrative Medicine and then went all out in purchasing the equipment I thought I would need.

I was so eager to “be the change”, but what I didn’t factor in was that I was not quite ready to deliver this type of care. I now realize that I had to truly believe in MY ability to do this.

It was an expensive lesson, but one that shows me that in order to be fully ready to deliver a service, one must embody it; and truly believe in their ability for this to change THEIR health and lives.

To #DareToCare means to survive and thrive in today’s medical world. How do you take care of yourself? What’s the routine you must do to thrive every day?

It’s so important, now more than ever, to practice extreme self-care. This past year has shown me the importance of taking time out to be still; my early morning practice now being a non-negotiable in my life.

Inspired by reading “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron, I wake up every morning and do 30 minutes of meditation, prayer and journaling. This morning practice allows me to connect deeper to my inner wisdom, and I often find the answers to many of the problems I thought were “unsolvable”. Those moments of stillness and silence have allowed me to see the beauty of this pandemic pause, to have a deeper understanding of myself and to allow things to unfold as they are meant to.

I write a series of letters to my God-daughter in my latest book. In that same vein, what are 5 things you would tell your younger self?

There are so many lessons I’d share with my younger self. So many nuggets, but the 5 most important ones would be:

Be true to yourself. Stand in your truth, in your strength, and in your power.

Make time to play. It’s good to work hard, but sometimes it’s even more important to make time for fun.

Listen to your gut. Your intuition will never fail you; but you must be willing to be still and listen to the whispers of your inner wisdom. Sometimes you won’t like what it says, but it will never steer you off track.

Every encounter you have with someone has the potential to become a holy encounter. Make time to really see the person in front of you, allowing the exchange to leave you both better off.

Be still and know. Make time, every day, to be still and connect with something greater than yourself. There is much to be learned from being still, meditating and praying. This practice has allowed me to do this work that fuels my soul and transforms the health and lives of many patients.

How can medical professionals reclaim heart-based healing amid pandemic, political, and other pressures?

We must understand that we have been chosen to do this work of healing; and that we do this working alongside something far greater than ourselves. It is an honor to be able to heal the bodies and minds of my patients. I follow my heart and often allow my intuition to guide me. This pandemic has shown us HCW, the importance of keeping ourselves and our patients well; and of being their partners in their healing process.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your work as a healthcare professional? Can you explain?

Care of the Soul in Medicine by Thomas Moore. I read this book at a time when I was searching for more meaning in my work. I was tired of practicing medicine the way I’d been taught, prescribing a pill for every ill, putting the disease at the forefront of it all; all the while, feeling something was missing. I knew there had to be a better way, but I was too afraid to speak up. This book opened my eyes to a new way of healing my patients, and of putting my patient at the center of it all. It showed me that I could blend my spirituality into my work, and that practicing heart-based medicine was the way for me to find a deeper sense of satisfaction- not only for me, but also for my patients. This book allowed me to heal myself and to become a better healer.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence in the healthcare community. If you could inspire other doctors and nurses to bring change to affect the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Said another way, what difference do you see needs to be made for our collective future?

I see the practice of medicine as a beautiful blend of art and science, of connecting our heads with our hearts. For far too long, we’ve looked at medicine as purely scientific, with the disease being at the forefront of it all. Instead, we need to see that each patient is unique; influenced by their genes, as well as their life experiences. The focus needs to be less on what disease we are treating and more on the person presenting before us.

We must also lead by example. Taking care of ourselves the way we would ask our patients to care for themselves. We also need to become partners with our patients as we educate and empower them to take ownership of their health and their lives.

How can people connect with you?

I am based in the beautiful Caribbean island of St. Lucia, where I operate Satya Integrative Medical Services, the first Functional and Integrative medical clinic in my part of the World. You can learn more about me and the work I do by visiting my website https://tanyabeaubrun.com/, and can contact me at [email protected]

You can also follow me on these platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tanya.destangbeaubrun.5/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtanyabeaubrun/

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drtanyabeaubrun/