Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
The Thrive Questionnaire

How Fatherhood Inspires Christian Ponce to Stay Active

The Senior Director of Technology Alliances at Nexthink says he’s a better father and partner when he takes control of his health.

By

In February of 2018, I was about 230 pounds, sleeping horribly, and, while I was successful at work, I wasn’t feeling good overall health-wise. I had heartburn, high-blood pressure, and I was pre-diabetic – but I wasn’t paying attention to any of that. Then I was hit by a car as I walked to the bus to start my morning commute. To say everything changed in an instant is an understatement. I had one of those life-flashing-before-your-eyes moments and, while I was luckily still able to walk, I did suffer a dislocated right shoulder, a fractured humeral head, a T12 compression fracture in my spine, and a broken tooth.  

With the support of my wife, a great boss and team, and some amazing physical therapists, after a year I was back to normal. But “normal” still didn’t feel healthy. When my wife told me we were expecting our first child in 2019, I got scared straight. I didn’t want to be one of those dads who couldn’t run around with their kids or had to watch from the sidelines. I joined Noom, developed a much healthier relationship with food, and lost 40 pounds. My heartburn was gone, my high blood pressure was under control, I was sleeping great, and I was no longer pre-diabetic. In June 2020 we welcomed my daughter Cassy into our lives and all the changes were totally worth it. These changes also made me a better partner to my wife. I felt better so I was more present, more engaged, and just overall happier. 

Sleep has been huge for me. More than anything I try to keep the same sleep schedule, regardless of the day of the week. I’m not saying that I don’t go out and have a good time — being healthy doesn’t mean skipping out on life — but I keep about an 80/20 split between sticking to my routines and cutting myself some slack. I’m generally in bed by 10:30 p.m. and I’m up by 6:30 a.m. every day. Sticking to this routine keeps me grounded and refreshed. If I don’t sleep well I feel off, and with a toddler at home, there are no days off.  

I also run a lot. I know running is not for everyone, but for me it’s the ease with which you can disconnect while running. I run through my neighborhood, the woods, pretty much anywhere. And the nice thing is that I am outside. Even when it’s cold, getting outside is refreshing and helps me to recharge.

And as I mentioned earlier, eating well is key for me. Don’t get me wrong, I can crush a McDonald’s double cheeseburger and fries any day of the week, but I try to keep things balanced. I eat whatever I want, but I try to match it up with the day’s physical activity. If I know I am going running that day, I’ll have a bigger meal or add in dessert. When I’m not as active I try to keep it leaner. I’m not perfect, but it works for me.  

If I could give some work advice, it would be to never chase a title. I started my career at KPMG and that world is all “up or out”. When I left, I took that mentality with me to the tech world and was repeatedly disappointed when I wasn’t promoted. Once I stopped chasing titles and just focused on the work, the titles came. Be driven by the opportunity to do fun, interesting, and challenging work; the rest will come as a result. Also, take your vacation. There is never a better time to do it, and, I promise, everyone will survive if you step away and recharge. Burnout is not a badge of honor.

And remember that everyone you work with, including yourself, is simply human. When working with my current team, or previous teams that I have led or been a part of, I always remember to think about what is happening in their lives, not just work. You are a person, parent, partner, child first. Then you’re an employee. I’m more interested in how you’re doing than I am in the presentation you are working on. I want you to do good work because it matters to you, not because you want to impress me.

    Christian Ponce, Senior Director, Technology Alliances at Nexthink

    Born and raised in the Soundview section of the Bronx, NY, Christian grew up in a Puerto Rican household with his sister and brother. Educated in NYC catholic schools, Christian left NY in 2001 to pursue an engineering degree at Boston University.  He soon realized that was not his passion or calling and switched to business.  Following graduation from BU, Christian began his career in the technical side of public accounting at KPMG. After a few years learning the ins and outs of auditing, he joined the tech industry via Vistaprint and followed that with successive roles at other Boston area tech giants. The highlights include building out program management  and driving the integration of Prolexic for Akamai Technologies, as well as founding the corporate innovation lab for LogMeIn. It was through this role that Christian became active in the Boston innovation ecosystem, working to create opportunities for underserved populations wherever possible.   

    He led workshops for Boston area educators to give them insight on what tech is looking for, served as a mentor with Hack.Diveristy and EforAll and as an occasional judge at Roxbury innovation center. In 2020, Christian joined the board of Casa Myrna Vasquez, Boston’s leading Domestic Violence awareness and mitigation organization. Prior to Casa, Christian also served on the board of Babson’s Executive Education Center to help redefine the design and delivery of executive education. Christian is currently the Senior Director of Technology Alliances for Nexthink, leading their efforts to deliver custom solutions and partnerships with other technology organizations. He holds degrees from Boston and Northeastern Universities as well as certificates in innovation from Harvard and Babson. Christian lives with his wife of 14 years and daughter in Medford MA. 

    Other random facts

    • Professional SCUBA Instructor
    • Professional Photographer 
    • Hiked the Inca Trail
    • Ran the Boston Marathon
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Thrive Questionnaire//

    How Criszel Ann Acuna Overcame Her Pandemic Slump

    by Criszel Ann Acuna
    Tom Werner/ Getty Images
    Work Smarter//

    10 Pieces of Compassionately Direct Feedback That Have Helped Us Grow

    by Marina Khidekel
    First Responders First//

    COVID-19 Broke My Hamster Wheel and I Am Better For It

    by Dr. Neela
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.