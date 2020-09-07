How Family and Faith Drove Young Lee to Success

Young Lee is a real estate expert and leads a highly successful real estate team in the Chicagoland market. He manages a client-focused, technology-driven, and award-winning real estate team serving home sellers and buyers in the North Shore and Northwest Suburbs of Chicago. He uses a consultative approach to be his client’s trusted advisor for their home selling and home buying process. His client’s best interest is always their main concern and priority. Young transitioned from working as an Equity Options Trader at the Chicago Board Options Exchange and started his own real estate company. Since then, he has sold his business and joined forces with Chicago’s #1 Real Estate brokerage, @Properties, where he is the CEO and team leader for the Young Lee Group. They have been recognized by the Chicago Association of Realtors as a Top Producer for 7 consecutive years and were recently inducted into @Properties prestigious “Rolex Club” for top-performing real estate brokers. Young is also on the Board of Directors for Hanul Family Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides home care and food delivery for the elderly in the Korean community among others. Young is also married to his high school sweetheart and has 4 beautiful children. When Young is not working, he is a passionate Chicago sports fan and an avid tennis player and basketball coach for his kids.

The Younger Days

Young was born in South Korea and moved to Chicago with his mom and dad on his second birthday. Shortly after his younger brother was born, Young’s father left their family when he was 4. This forced Young to become the “man of the house” from an early age because his mother did not speak English. This helped shape Young’s loyalty to family and his inner circle of friends. Being an immigrant and not having a father, Young looked to sports as a way to fit in, be a leader, work well in team settings, and fueled his competitive spirit. Young played football, basketball, and tennis and was captain of his tennis team. Growing up in a strict Christian household, Young met his wife at church during the youth group.

Hard Work and Consistency

After finishing at the University of Illinois Champaign Urbana, Young started a job as a derivatives trader at the Chicago Board Options Exchange. After working his way up the ranks, he bought into a partnership for a trading firm. After a number of successful years, Young lost it all and started a new career in Real Estate. Unfortunately, Young started his real estate company right before the real estate crash and times were difficult. With no money and a pregnant wife, Young hustled and did anything he could to make ends meet. At the time, Young was broke, and transitioning from a career as an options trader to real estate was critical. Young and his wife, Julia, were expecting their first child and the real estate market had just crashed and they had no money. Being a new father, Young realized that he is responsible for the well being of his wife and soon to be a daughter. This was the moment when Young realized, failure was no longer an option, hustling was the only way.

Exponential Growth

When Young met his mentors, Tom Ferry and Sharran Srivatsaa things had started to change. He learned that you can compress your learning time and save you a lot of headaches from trial and error. This helped skyrocket his growth and success to have inducted @Properties prestigious “Rolex Club” for top-performing real estate brokers. Ever since then, Young has helped hundreds of clients use real estate as a vehicle for growing wealth and net worth and has done over $100 million dollars in sales.

Young has also studied all aspects of the real estate market through rentals, short sales, foreclosures, investments, and mortgages. He grew his business into an award-winning real estate company. He is now the CEO and team leader for the Young Lee Group with @Properties and is consistently awarded the Top Producer award from the Chicago Association of Realtors for 7 consecutive years. Young has worked with and continues to advise investors on building wealth through real estate investing. He has helped numerous people make hundreds of thousands of dollars investing in real estate. He also runs a property management company and is an expert in all aspects of real estate sales and investing. Young is now building his social awareness to teach others how to get rich through real estate investments and other creative financial endeavors through his podcast called “Chicago Business Review”. You can learn more about Young at https://www.theyoungleegroup.com