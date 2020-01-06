How Failure Can Lead To Success

It’s amazing how you can go about your daily routine and suddenly everything can instantly change. This is what happened to me…

It was hot, summer’s day and I was on my summer break. I was working in a local Catholic Primary school at the time and loved it.

I was feeling energetic and was in a productive frame of mind and so even though I am by no means a gardener by nature, I decided to tackle the rose bushes in the front of our house. Truth be told, I had been asking my partner to cut them down, but for one reason or another he hadn’t got round to it. So, I decided to take things into my own hands and do them myself. Besides, there’s only so much waiting around a girl can do.

I had bought some gardening tools from a local store and although these seemed pretty heavy, I thought they’d do the job, so off I went into the garden. Even the neighbour was surprised to see me as I got to work cutting down the stubborn rose bushes. He smiled as I continued, determined in my pursuit to clear these enormous rose bushes. I must admit it was a lot harder than I thought; particularly as I got to the lower branches, they were very thick in size and even with the heavy, metal tools took some effort. I could feel the pressure and the weight taking its toll. Nonetheless, I carried on.

I stopped to get a drink of water and found that my right hand was physically shaking so much that I could hardly hold the glass of water. It didn’t feel right. Before I knew it, my wrist had swollen up completely. I tried taking anti-inflammatory tablets and putting ice packs on it to ease it. I rested it for a while and realised that I needed to get it checked out by a medical professional and so off I went to the doctors. The doctor thought it was a sprain at first and referred me to hospital, they gave me a splint to wear and stronger painkillers. By this time, I was panicking because I realised that I was due back at the school to start the next term. I turned up wearing a splint and the headteacher sent me home. For the next few months it seemed I was in a constant process of trying to work with my hand and getting sent home because I simply couldn’t do much.

I kept seeing various doctors and after numerous tests was told that there was nothing they could do, an operation would be too risky, given the location of the damage. I saw at least three different doctors who confirmed this. I was devastated!

Not only was it so frustrating- not being able to do basic things, like washing my hair, dressing and cooking; but now it seemed I couldn’t work either. The school kept me on for a while, but eventually it came to the realisation that I could no longer work there because I simply couldn’t perform the duties. I mean I needed my right hand for everything as it was my dominant hand. I felt like my world had fallen apart, I felt helpless.

I kept going to physiotherapy session; funnily enough it was during one of these visits that I regained hope. I was sitting in the waiting room and I had bought myself a sparkly bracelet to cheer myself up after feeling down for so long. The receptionist complimented me on my bracelet. As I walked back home after that visit, I thought about this and it really uplifted me and made feel good. Later on, that evening it suddenly dawned on me that I wanted to make others feel just as special. I decided to start selling bracelets, so that’s what I did.

First, I sold a few to friends to see how they went. I had a positive reception and before I knew it I had a website and started selling more. The idea evolved from there and I focused more on wanting to make women feel special and so the business became a jewellery and accessories business for special occasions. Before I knew it, it began winning multiple awards internationally and my pieces started being featured in a number of popular publications.

I often think back and wonder if it hadn’t been for that accident with my hand I would never have taken the leap to build a successful business where I am helping others look amazing and feel fabulous.

What looked like a failure turned out to be a path to success.