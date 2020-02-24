“How Extremely Busy Executives Make Time to Be Great Parents” with Dr. Ely Weinschneider & Kelly Reilly

For me, being a good parent is about being present without the distractions of my phone or computer. Having a great deal of empathy also helps. The ability to put yourself in your children’s shoes and understand what they are going through and how they are feeling makes you more relatable and can often help defuse an emotional situation.

I had the pleasure to interview Kelly Reilly. Kelly is the CEO of Red Thread Coffee, Co. and brings 25+ years of successful consumer marketing, brand building and and Innovation leadership across a wide rage of products and geographies. Previously she was Vice President of Global Integrated Marketing at Ocean Spray where she was in charge of building the brand in emerging and developing markets around the world. She has advanced capabilities in digital/social media, agency management and market segmentation. Additionally she spent many years running Global Innovation and drove $2.7B in U.S. sales over a 10 year period from new product introductions.

Thank you for joining us Kelly. How do you define a “good parent”? Can you give an example or a story?

Itruly believe that everyone strives to be a “good” parent. For me, being a good parent is about being present without the distractions of my phone or computer. Having a great deal of empathy also helps. The ability to put yourself in your children’s shoes and understand what they are going through and how they are feeling makes you more relatable and can often help defuse an emotional situation.

How do you inspire your child to “dream big”? Can you give an example or a story?

I’m a walking example of what it means to “dream big.” I was not a great student. I struggled academically and I was terrible at taking standardized tests. However, I knew from the example set by my father that grades are only a small part of the equation, and do not solely define a person’s potential. Passion and determination trump everything else. It was my passion and determination to get out of my hometown and work in the business world that fueled my career from the start.

How do you, a person who masterfully straddles the worlds of career and family, define “success”?

I define success as doing something you truly love. It’s not about money or a title or recognition, it’s about waking up each and every morning and knowing that you get to go to a job that you love — at least most of the time. I love the saying “Choose a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” That’s the epitome of success in my mind.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better parent? Can you explain why you like them?

Some of my favorite parenting podcasts include Spawned, Mom and Dad Made a Podcast and The Longest Shortest Time. I like anything that’s real, down to earth, doesn’t preach and makes me laugh. Those are high on my list. But when it comes down to reality, my girlfriends always provide the best parenting advice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The mind is everything. What you think you become.”

I’m a big believer in the power of positive thinking. After all, it takes far more energy to be unhappy then it does to be happy. Our minds are incredibly powerful. They can help build us up or tear us down. And when you set your mind to something, it’s amazing what you can accomplish or become.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a “transparency movement.” Social media is front on center in all of our lives, and unfortunately, it has become a platform for showcasing only our “perfect” moments — which appear to be the norm on social media. In reality, no one is perfect. Everyone has imperfections. Everyone is trying their best to deal with what is in front of them. If I could drive a movement where we are sharing and celebrating our imperfections, I believe the world would be a happier, more well-adjusted place.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!