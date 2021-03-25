How Expert Guidance Can Help You Expand Your Business

When you start out in business with a well-defined goal, everything seems fresh and exciting. But after you have reached your first big target, it is all too easy to feel uncertain about what to do next.

This is how Business Consultant & Digital Marketing Expert Andrea Conway sees it: “Entrepreneurship has been good to you, but you’re also worried you’re on a one-way path to burnout. You thought this type of success should feel good! Instead it feels like you’ve reached the peak of the mountain and there’s no clear direction for you in this next phase of your business.”

“You’re waking up in the morning feeling like you never got any rest, your to-do list seems full, yet like there’s nothing big or exciting on it. You’re just doing the same things over and over again, and you don’t actually feel like you’re launching anything new. Plus, you’re going around comparing yourself to self-proclaimed seven-figure-Susan who never stops posting about how successful she is. And on top of it all, you’re feeling greedy for wanting more than what you have now.”

Having Someone To Guide You Can Make All The Difference

When you feel like you are in a rut and you are unsure about what approach to take to expand your business, it makes sense to call in a professional consultant – someone who has experienced the highs and lows of entrepreneurship themselves and has helped others in similar situations to thrive.

Andrea’s 1:1 Private Consulting provides you with:

Someone to keep you disciplined rather than relying on staying motivated 24/7

A strategic and balanced business plan to make 2021 your best year yet

A mentor who has their hands in every aspect of your business and isn’t just hopping on a call to tell you how great you are every week

A better understanding of the tech you need at this stage of your business

A sales strategy that gets exceeds your stretch goal every month

Someone who will build your network so you can make more connections beyond your current Instagram following

Moving Your Business Online Can Be Tricky

The Covid-19 pandemic has been an uncomfortable and unpredictable time for a lot of businesses, and many of them have been forced to adapt in order to stay afloat.

One of the biggest challenges for many has been the difficulty of transferring their offline business to the internet. Andrea recognised this, and she made it her mission to help thousands of entrepreneurs who were unfamiliar with the online world (brick and mortar establishments, mom + pop shops, small businesses with little to no internet presence) to pivot and scale online.

It is a transition that mirrors Andrea’s own journey. At the age of 19, she started out in old-school business and founded her first successful corporation in consumer packaged goods. Fast forward to today where she owns multiple businesses, The Conway Co. a digital media firm based in Toronto, zazou collective a retail e-commerce brand, Andrea Conway Consulting her business consulting agency and hosts her online podcast History of Business. She knows the highs and lows. She knows the true business practices that get you to your stretch goal and beyond.

Andrea’s signature warm and cheerful style makes her clients feel cared for and supported in her program and beyond. She cuts out the fluff from her consulting and gets to the core of your business. She will help you write projections and a real business and financial plan to set you up for your best year yet. Clients love working with her because of her dedication to ensuring they achieve their business goals, her vast knowledge of digital marketing and best business practices, and her unshakeable commitment to helping professionals crush the burnout cycle of the entrepreneur world to scale their empires from anywhere in the world.