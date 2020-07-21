Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Exercising Affects Your Mental Health

The physical benefits of exercising are well-known at this point. What about the mental health benefits? How are exercise and mental health linked? Read more from Rico Cox, a seasoned fitness professional

By

When people think of exercise, they tend to think about the benefits it has on a person’s physical health. However, exercise is beneficial to your mental health as well. This is because physical health and mental health are linked. The status of your physical health affects the state of your mental health and vice versa. So, if you are looking to make a positive impact on your mental health, you should start exercising more often.

The benefits of exercise on mental health

Exercise helps with a wide variety of psychological problems such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, etc. It can improve your sleep, your memory, and your mood. Exercise can also be an effective treatment for milder forms of depression. It also helps relieve stress by easing the tension in your muscles and releasing endorphins in your brain. Exercise has been found to improve attention in people with ADHD. The positive impact of training on mental health is undeniable.

How much should you exercise?

Harvard suggests that doctors prescribe 30 minutes of moderate exercise or 15 minutes of intense exercise a day. However, the important thing is that you get any exercise at all, even if it is not much. If you are not used to exercising, you should exercise only a little at first and work your way up to lengthier and more intense routines. You should still get the same benefits from even a tiny amount of exercise.

Where to exercise?

Exercise wherever you feel most comfortable. If you are most at peace at the park, you should exercise there. You do not even have to leave your home to exercise. It can all be done in your living room. Exercise is supposed to help your brain relax, and it can not do that if your social anxiety is making you feel stressed out about being watched at the gym or your agoraphobia makes you afraid to leave home. You can combine exercise with other mental health treatments, too. If you are agoraphobic, for instance, you could exercise outside to get exposure therapy from training as well.

Rico Cox, Content Creator | Director | Visionary

Rico Cox is a fitness entrepreneur and Content Creator/Director/Visionary located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rico's spark and passion for fitness began when he was only a child. "After experiencing the joy that physical wellbeing can bring, I was hooked." From there, Rico dove deep into the science and nutrition behind physical fitness, and he's made a career out of helping people realize they can accomplish more than they think.

 

During his free time, Rico and his wife love traveling, eating delicious food, and pushing each other to be the best they can be. “My wife and I run our company together, and we’re the best partners. I’m so thankful for our relationship and I really believe the best is yet to come.”

Rico Cox's life motto is we shouldn't settle for an average life. We are only afforded one opporunity for this, so we should take this time to thrive and live well!

For even more on Rico Cox, be sure to follow him online for the latest insights and updates!

