Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Exercise Can Benefit Someone’s Sobriety

Exercise can be extremely beneficial for a number of reasons as it can help with cardiovascular health, reduce risk of cancer, improve anxiety and depressive symptoms, and be vital in helping someone stay sober.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Man lifting weights demonstrating the benefits of exercise

With coronavirus cases spiking again, public spaces like gyms may be in for shutdowns once more. Even with gyms currently open some people still are hesitant to go due to the potential risk associated. Despite these setbacks, personal health and exercise are vital to your overall health and well-being and can even benefit people in other ways, including improving someone’s chance at sobriety. 

Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits that exercise can have for all people. 

Physical Benefits of Exercise 

When it comes to staying active and getting the blood flowing, most people understand that exercise can be beneficial to an individual’s physical health. Regular physical activity can help with a number of different things including: 

  • Reducing your risk of heart disease 
  • Weight management 
  • Lower risk of certain cancers 
  • Improved cardiovascular health overall 
  • Improved sleep 

These are just a few of the many benefits that come from exercising. When it comes to exercising, you don’t just have to be at the gym – you have numerous options. Regular exercise can include jogging, biking, swimming, yoga, weightlifting, and more. There is always something you can be doing to get active. 

Mental Benefits of Exercise 

Along with the well-known physical benefits associated with exercise, there are many mental health benefits. Exercise has been proven to help with mental health and can: 

  • Reduce anxiety 
  • Reduce depression 
  • Improve mood 
  • Improve self-esteem 

When it comes to exercise, it is easy to get blinded by the physical benefits associated with physical activity but there are numerous, helpful mental benefits that come with exercising as well. 

Along with physical exercise, there are mindfulness and meditation exercises that you can implement in your day-to-day routine to improve your overall health and help with any mental disorders that you may be dealing with. Meditation has been shown to improve anxiety and depressive-related symptoms. 

Exercise for Sobriety 

As we have touched on, exercise in addiction treatment can also be vital for helping people in their sobriety. It is becoming more common for people in recovery and treatment center as they discover the complementary benefits that exercise can have for people in recovery. Not only can it act as a primary stress reliever after therapy and cathartic experiences, it can also reduce a client’s chance at relapse as they often will use exercise as a distraction when urges and cravings to use crop up. 

Real-World Example 

The Hope House is a drug and alcohol rehab in Arizona that utilizes exercise as an additional treatment method for clients dealing with anything from alcoholism to opioid addiction. These exercise programs are led by trained clinicians and health professionals and are in place to help clients relieve stress and reduce cravings. The best part: they can use this form of treatment after leaving the facility on their own; it is a highly effective form of aftercare treatment. 

Overall, exercise is beneficial for numerous reasons. It can help with physical and mental health problems and can go a long way toward improving people’s sobriety and overall well-being. 

    Joe G. at The Hope House

    Joe works for The Hope House, an evidence-based addiction treatment center out of Arizona. The luxury rehab facilities take a personalize approach, offering the highest quality of care to treat the root causes of addiction. At The Hope House, patients are equipped with as many tools as possible to achieve long-term sobriety.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Fuel Yourself//

    Coronavirus: Why Exercise is Key For Boosting Immunity

    by Finlay Macdonald
    Exercise to relieve stress
    Community//

    How Exercise Can Help Manage Stress

    by Matt Boyle
    Science//

    Simple Exercises That Can Help Your Body, Mind, and Heart

    by Rachel Palekar

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.