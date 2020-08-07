How Evolving Entrepreneurs will Thrive During a Pandemic

You don’t need me to re-iterate the obvious – 2020 will not easily be forgotten (although I’m sure many are already trying to erase it from memory with Amazon Prime deliveries of crates of wine).

On the surface, the world seems in massive disarray. We’ve got a rather feisty virus, some seriously unpleasant political shenanigans, and a horrendous lack of equality, as well as fatal brutalities across races and cultures. Let’s throw in a rather unstable economy and some crazy storms just to top it all off, shall we? You know, just for kicks. 😉

Below the surface, however, is much more interesting, in my opinion.

Below the surface, we are in a massive, messy cocoon – home to a transformation of epic proportions. Everything we have known is being re-evaluated. And for good reason. Much of it wasn’t working very well: the medical system, the political system, the economic system, the cultural systems, the environmental system… Our world has been (quietly and not so quietly) begging for something to shift, to evolve into something better. We’ve been overdue for change for a looooong time. So here it is. And no one likes it.

But that’s the thing about evolution – it’s completely impartial to your likes and dislikes. Evolution doesn’t give a shit whether you like it or not. It’s just doing what it is meant to do, which is to constantly change, and grow, and evolve further and further into creative infinity. – Olivia Pool

Evolution doesn’t care whether you adapt and evolve with it or not. It will simply leave you behind. Its focus is present and future-oriented. It is definitely not sitting around making statements like: “But we’ve always done it this way,” or “I don’t know how to do it differently.” Nope. Evolution is always tuned in to the present, and moves with the flow that feels natural and expansive. It is asking questions such as: “What is my next best move?” and simply taking that next step. Does it know exactly where it’s going? I don’t believe so. It doesn’t need to know where it’s going. Only humans have that ‘need’ – that ‘need’ to control, that ‘need’ to know. Evolution simply feels that it must now move in this particular direction at this particular time, and it does so. Even though evolution itself is always, well, evolving, what is constant is this: there will be times that feel easy and graceful and like you’re gliding through life, and there will be times when it feels like you’re being ripped apart, in the messy metamorphosis of your cocoon. Both are natural parts of the evolutionary process. If you can zoom out to the bigger picture, you can relax into this Deep Knowing that the natural cosmic order of things is for it all to ebb and flow, and ebb and flow, and then ebb and flow some more.

Your suffering comes from your resistance to the natural ebb and flow of the universe.

RELAX into the unknown.

You will glide gracefully again.

How in the world does this relate to entrepreneurs, you ask?

One of the biggest blessings of being an entrepreneur is that you are already living and breathing this experience of constant change. You are already a courageous being (otherwise you wouldn’t be able to handle being an entrepreneur). Entrepreneurs are natural risk-takers. You sell ice to eskimos and you are the seedling growing through concrete. You are naturally wired to shift and pivot because you have to do it everyday. As an entrepreneur, you are typically the visionary, the marketing department, the accountant, and sometimes the customer service rep and the mail person. You are already great at switching roles on the fly.

You are a solutionary being.

I’m sharing about the process of evolution specifically to remind entrepreneurs of your natural gift of your own innate evolutionary capabilities. So, whether your luxury skincare business just went under and you find yourself bankrupt, or you happen to own a hand-sanitizing operation and you’re temporarily rolling your sanitized body in cold, hard cash, it’s all part of that natural ebb and flow of constant change.

Do NOT fear. Do NOT get swept up by the negative – and completely useless – frequency of fear surrounding the planet at this moment. You are better than that. You are a solutionary being. You are an entrepreneur because you have the flexibility of a yogi, the courage of a lion, and the adaptability of a chameleon. And when you zoom out and look at the bigger picture, as we just did, you can relax a bit by reminding yourself that this will not last forever, and instead, ask yourself: “How can I pivot and evolve with the times?”

Some helpful questions to brainstorm on: