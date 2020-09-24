Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Erin And Sarit Went From Working As Personal Trainers To Starting Their Own Business, Inspiring Tens Of Thousands To Take Charge Of Their Health And Lifestyle

Erin and Sarit run a fitness, nutrition and lifestyle mentorship business. Their path is an inspiring one. It started off 15 years ago, when they were both extremely disappointed with the way they looked and felt about themselves. Having tried countless diets, meal plans, coaches and workout plans, nothing seemed to get them the results […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Erin and Sarit run a fitness, nutrition and lifestyle mentorship business. Their path is an inspiring one.

It started off 15 years ago, when they were both extremely disappointed with the way they looked and felt about themselves. Having tried countless diets, meal plans, coaches and workout plans, nothing seemed to get them the results they were looking for. They thought something must be wrong with them. It was the lowest point in their lives.

However, as the years went on they finally cracked the code to the body. Enabling them to not only transform their own bodies but to also impact and transform thousands of clients’ lives.

“Rather than focusing on diets or meal plans, we focus on behavioral change and creating the habits required to sustain the body that you were looking to achieve.” Explain Erin and Sarit.

Erin and Sarit’s motivation to start their own business came from the fact that they didn’t want to have a ceiling on the number of people they could impact and help change their lives for the better. Previously, the two worked as personal trainers at both 24 Hour Fitness and Equinox.

“We understood that in the same amount of time we could help so many more people and, because we know that we had what it took, shame on us if we didn’t take the leap of faith to go create our own empire!” State Erin and Sarit.

Of course, taking the leap and starting a business comes with its risks and challenges. For Erin and Sarit, their main challenge was learning how to run an actual business and staying committed with daily learning and discipline.

They believe the greatest reason most businesses fail is they are unable to sell their products or services in quantities great enough, at prices high enough quickly in the marketplace.

Erin and Sarit’s inspiration to start their fitness business comes from the impact that their own transformations had on their lives, in every aspect. They wanted to channel that same passion, compassion and drive to other people. To give them an identical sense of food freedom, body freedom and self-worth.

Erin and Sarit also pointed out the importance of mindset, especially when starting a business. Which requires consistency, work ethic and the ability to deal with the fact that not everyone will like what you have to say.
“It’s everything! As cliché as it sounds, if you believe it, you can achieve it. It requires resiliency, stamina, and growth of the mind to succeed in building a business.” Recall Erin and Sarit.
For Erin and Sarit, success means overcoming something that was once difficult. Then, persisting and moving forward consistently, whether in good or bad times.
In fact, they openly stated that the biggest obstacle they’ve had to overcome was themselves and their own mental obstacles. The belief that they are worth the life they were working hard to create. Plus, eliminating people from their lives that claimed to be supportive. When in reality, they weren’t.
As for their upcoming projects, Erin and Sarit are working on an evergreen webinar that they did live. Which had remarkable success helping people to learn how to stop yo-yo dieting in a way that nobody teaches. That way is losing weight in a sustainable, realistic and simplistic way, which helps one to not only lose weight but to keep it off in the long-run as well.
“We are going to change the lives of millions of people through the same movement, nutrition, and lifestyle habits that transformed our own” Recount Erin and Sarit.

If you want to know more about Erin and Sarit you can also follow them on Instagram.

    Sahil Dahiya

    I'm an entrepreneur, i help people grow their business and i love to write for Entrepreneurs.He is a serial entrepreneur and branding specialist with years of hands-on experience in helping aspiring startups pave their way to professional career success. He also serves as a real estate investor and business consultant who excels in the art of building positive brand identity with effective social media campaigns & digital marketing strategies. He is an avid seeker of knowledge and a zealous author/speaker who pens down his professional insights to direct aspiring young entrepreneurs.

    He presently serves as the owner of The Brand Castle - A full-service digital marketing/branding agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Management, Web Design & Development, Pay-Per-Click, and Digital Content & Video Production. In his decorated entrepreneurial journey, he had formulated multiple tech-based startups & businesses.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Erin Clifford: “You need to give yourself recovery days”

    by Ben Ari
    How I Thrive//

    Celebrity Fitness Trainer Erin Oprea Shares the 4 Roadblocks Holding You Back From Your Health Goals

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Community//

    “Don’t Promote Or Expect Perfectionism Or Make Your Client Feel They Have Let You Or Themselves Down.” With Bianca L. Rodriguez and Natasha Leigh Bray

    by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.