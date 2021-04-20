Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Entrepreneurs Fuel Economic Growth

Entrepreneurs create businesses and new businesses create jobs

There has been a lot of talk lately about the future of work. Most of the time, these conversations are reinforced by the anxiety of many of us as we try to understand the impact new industries have on our industries. We tend to reduce these discussions to binary arguments – how smart machines do extraordinary things to improve our lives, or how this or that innovation will obsolete human labor, an unemployment dystopia. Will produce Both results make me feel somewhat clear. It’s not that these fears aren’t true, but they do indicate a more complex trend.

How Entrepreneurs Fuel Economic Growth? On the surface, the answer seems obvious: Entrepreneurs create businesses and new businesses create jobs, market competition is strong and productivity increases. Here in the United States, entrepreneurship is part of our American identity and self-image. It is also neutral, with businesses on both sides of the political spectrum celebrating small business as innovation and growth. Business people are seen as a way to move upwards. Let’s take a closer look.

What motivates a person to start a new business? According to traditional models, traders create new businesses in response to unnecessary needs and demands in the market. That is, there is an opportunity to provide a product or service that does not currently exist, or is not otherwise available. Economists refer to these business start-ups as “business people” in order to distinguish them from business start-ups due to the lack of opportunities for better people. When it comes to promoting economic growth in a region, so-called “opportunities” are important players for entrepreneurs who start new businesses in response to market needs. They enable access to the goods and services that the population needs to be productive. This “need” does not need to be ignored by entrepreneurs who launch businesses because they have no other choice. Both can and do play an important role in economic growth.

in short. There is a loop of positive feedback between innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

New and growing businesses represent the main sources of employment opportunities and modern activity in the economy, two factors that generally result in an increased quality of life for all. You can learn from Blog for entrepreneurs

    Mike Anderson, Blogger,Contributor

    Writing has always been one of my true loves. My goal is to network with companies who are in need of marketing and content management so that I can allow my passion to help businesses reach the highest level of success.

