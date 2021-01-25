Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Employers Can Help Women Achieve Work and Home Balance

In today’s society, women are expected to run their homes while keeping a nine to five job. As a result, many women are taking a hard look at different ways to create balance. In this peculiar time, employers should be looking for ways to support women to achieve maximum workplace productivity. Companies can achieve this […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In today’s society, women are expected to run their homes while keeping a nine to five job. As a result, many women are taking a hard look at different ways to create balance. In this peculiar time, employers should be looking for ways to support women to achieve maximum workplace productivity. Companies can achieve this through well-defined policies. When it comes to policy, the only thing women can look to is the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). This Act simply states that a woman gets paid while taking a few weeks to recover from her child’s birth. This policy is barely adequate. It behooves employers to come up with a more structured approach. Here are some tips for employers:

  • Increase the antiquated maternal leave policy to a much longer time.
  • Allow women enough time to drop off their children at daycare.
  • Have mothers work from home one to two days per week depending on the type of job.
  • Offer childcare facilities on-site that also accommodate breastfeeding.

When companies provide adequate solutions to parental issues, everyone can benefit.

Technology is also excellent tool employers can use to help women balance career and personal life. Even with the most advanced technology, it is difficult for women to clean the house, do laundry, take care of the children, and head out to work. As a result, millennial women are taking a different approach to motherhood. These women are tech-savvy, and they are using their knowledge to work from home. For example,

  • working from home on specific days and going into the office on others,
  • taking online positions that do not require leaving home, and
  • forming an online business and becoming their boss.

The millennial woman can now mark out her schedule to be more effective as a mother while contributing financially to the family.

Companies have to create a work environment that is both flexible and functional. Times have changed, and technology is one of the keys to the future. There is no perfect solution; only communication between employers and the women who work for them can help create the balance needed for a successful lot for everyone involved. 

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Workplace for Mothers
    Community//

    5 Ideas to Make the Workplace Better for Mothers

    by rosie harman
    Deklofenak/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Moms Aren’t the Only Ones Who Want to "Have It All"

    by The Conversation
    Community//

    The “Superwoman” Complex

    by Valarie Serrato

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.