Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Employees’ Individual Health Impacts Your Business

Work takes up an increasing share of employees’ lives. Many workers are expected to spend at least 40 hours in an office, and modern technology leaves many of them connected to work outside of normal hours. Email and texts can come at any time of the day or night. This continuous connection to work can […]

By

Work takes up an increasing share of employees’ lives. Many workers are expected to spend at least 40 hours in an office, and modern technology leaves many of them connected to work outside of normal hours. Email and texts can come at any time of the day or night. This continuous connection to work can lead to decreased indicators of good health. As more people work in an office environment without significant flexibility, people are less likely to get exercise. This means that today’s employees are more likely to have chronic health issues such as obesity. These negative health outcomes can lead to problems for businesses.

Lower productivity

Unhealthy employees are more likely to miss work. This tendency will obviously hurt overall productivity. Additionally, those who have chronic health problems are more likely to come into work when they do not feel their best. When people come to work sick, they are not likely to operate at peak performance. This will hurt other employees who have to pick up the slack or who come down with a contagious illness. It can also hurt customer service.

Higher medical costs

When employees are sick, lower productivity is far from the only problem. Insurance rates will go up for businesses that are based in the United States. While illness causes these issues, other periodic health concerns, such as obesity, means it’s more likely that companies have to cover health costs associated with such issues. These increased rates will impact the employer who has to find ways to pay the higher premiums. It will also likely hurt all employees because the higher premiums have a way of trickling down to the employees who utilize the medical service.

Improving employee health

Most employer health plans are basically sickness insurance. They pay when employees get ill. There is little direct benefit from the insurance company when employees are healthier. However, some employers are starting to encourage their workers to get more sleep at night and to move around more during the day. In Europe and many companies in the United States, a heavier focus is being placed on preventative health care. A lack of physical activity is a strong indicator that more employees will be obese and come down with chronic illnesses. By encouraging exercise, employers are encouraging their employees to improve their health. This will keep productivity higher, and it should also moderate the increases in health insurance premiums over time.

Employee health impacts businesses in direct and indirect ways. By encouraging better health, employers can improve their overall productivity. Additionally, by making sure employees use their available sick leave when a worker is actually sick, an employer is likely to cut down on overall use of sick days throughout the workforce.

This article was originally published on HansKholsdorf.com.

Hans Kohlsdorf, Founding Partner at Energy To Market (E2M)

Hans-Joachim Kohlsdorf is a true renaissance man. He has the skills, education, and expertise that comes from working in the business world for many years, but he also has a strong sense of empathy for the underprivileged as well as for our own planet. He believes in a free market when it comes to energy suppliers, he supports peoples’ right to mobility and high quality of existence, and he embraces technology that will save the planet and make our lives easier and more cost-effective. He is especially active in energy, water, waste management.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Employees&#039; Health
Community//

Here’s Why Your Employees’ Health Should Be a Priority

by Josh Fechter
Community//

How Loneliness at Work Hurts Productivity

by Lena Linetti
Community//

The 5 Best Reasons to Have a Wellness Program

by Mercy Michael

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.