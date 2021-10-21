How Emotional Intelligence Cultivates Better Leadership

Leadership is essential to a successful enterprise, especially with so many people working remotely. While many people in leadership have technical skills, some of them lack emotional intelligence, or the ability to efficiently handle emotional interpersonal relationships.

Fortunately, this is an important skill that can be learned. Here are some simple techniques to lead with emotional intelligence and create the perfect work environment.

Be honest.

When someone has people working directly underneath them, honesty is key. For one, everyone should know their role and how well they’re performing. It’s also important for leadership to be honest with themselves. If someone realizes they’ve made a mistake, they have to be honest enough to correct it without slowing the team down.

Practice empathy whenever possible.

Leaders must learn that life happens. If an employee works from home and their children are home from school, show some understanding if they accidentally pop into a conference call. Handle a situation based on the preferred response if the roles were reversed. Employees that feel their bosses care about them care more about their jobs, especially in emergency situations.

Be self-aware.

Self-awareness and emotional intelligence go hand-in-hand. The most successful leaders consider practicing self-awareness an asset because it has a direct correlation with how efficiently they’ll perform tasks. For example, if a boss is angry or upset, they’re less likely to give logical advice to their subordinates.

If possible, take a few minutes everyday to address any lingering feelings. This makes going into the workday with a clear mind easier.

Prioritize frequent communication.

Want to keep staff informed on business standards? Be sure to regularly speak with them. Whether it’s time for an update or a modification, keeping staff in the loop is crucial. Remember, quality is just as important as quantity. Speak with staff concisely and allow them to ask relevant questions to boost clarity.

Leaders with technical knowledge is beneficial. People who take the initiative to develop their emotional intelligence are better built for success. Even if it takes some time to craft each skill, creating this symbiotic relationship between the two boosts the productivity and moral of every participating employee.