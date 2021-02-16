How Earthing Connects us to The Five Fundamental Elements We are Made Of

Our body is made of five fundamental elements- earth, water, air, fire, and space. Connecting to the Earth was an everyday reality years ago. Our ancestors walked barefoot, sat, and slept on the ground. Respecting and honoring the sun, moon, mountains, trees, and water was ceremonial for many. The use of animal hides, leather, clay, metal, and stone were some of the materials used in their daily lives. These materials allowed the earth and body to maintain a healing energy flow. Today’s insulating footwear, high-rise buildings, and elevated beds keep many people from having a direct tactile connection to the Earth’s surface.

Luckily movement to reconnect to nature is on the rise. Grounding, Earthing, and Forest Bathing are some of the terms used for this practice of reconnecting.

What are the proven benefits of Earthing and Forest Bathing?

Earthing is scientifically proven to help with insomnia, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, anxiety, decreases inflammation, sleep patterns and mental health.

Forest Bathing encourages you to focus on your senses and surroundings, breathing in the fresh woodland smells, listening to the birds, smelling plants, and hugging trees. Forest Bathing is proven to make you happier and calmer. In Japan, the forest bathing technique is a preventive exercise that increases serotonin levels, boosts the immunity system, and positively affects blood pressure and energy levels.

How does Earthing work?

The Earth’s surface possesses a limitless and continuously renewed supply of free or mobile electrons. Think of your body as a battery holding an electrical charge; earthing neutralizes the electrical currents buzzing around us. The Earth’s negative charge can create a stable internal environment for body systems, regulating circadian rhythms and balancing cortisol levels.

Though we seldom think of our bodies as electrical, our heartbeat and nervous system rely on electrical impulses.

The Earth offers us free-electron nourishment. We are experiencing more exposure to electric and magnetic field radiation from WIFI and cell phones than we ever have. Take care of your body and reconnect for at least thirty minutes a day.

Some ways to get grounded

• Stand barefoot on the dirt, grass, gravel, rock, sand, and bodies of water

• Go hiking or walking and focus on your senses and the surroundings

• Sit on your lanai and have lunch

• Practice yoga outdoors

• Sit under a tree; hug a tree

• Lie on the Earth’s ground

• Swim in the ocean

• Watch a sunset

• Watch wildlife

• Meditate outdoors

Remember, every time you walk barefoot on the Earth’s surface; you allow electrons to flow right into your body.