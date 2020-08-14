How Dylan Vanas is Changing the Multi-Family Industry

Dylan Vanas is making a name for himself in the real estate business. More specifically, he is changing the way investors, buyers, sellers, and renters connect. This, in turn, is changing the way the multi-family industry operates.

However, many people may not be familiar with the multi-family industry. So, what is it? How does it relate to the rest of the real estate market? How is Dylan Vanas changing the multi-family industry? And most importantly, how can you get started with your own multi-family real estate investments?

What is the Multi-Family Industry?

Multi-family property (also known as multi-family residential) is a classification of real estate in which one building contains multiple residential units. In most cases, multi-family properties are simply apartment buildings. However, they can also be condos or even mixed-use buildings that contain a combination of commercial, residential, and storage units.

In any case, the multi-family industry has taken a hit in the wake of COVID-19. The federal government put a temporary moratorium on evictions, which put many multi-family property owners in a difficult position. However, this also presents a unique opportunity for people who want to invest in multi-family properties. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices are at an all-time low. It is truly a buyer’s market with the potential for huge long-term gains.

How is Dylan Vanas Changing the Multi-Family Industry?

So, how does RentUp.io’s founder, Dylan Vanas, factor into all of this? Historically, multi-family real estate investments have been hard to come by for many folks. You either needed to know somebody, stumble upon a great deal, or have a lot of cash available upfront to get into the industry. Thanks to Dylan Vanas, that’s all changing.

With RentUp.io, it’s easier than ever to find affordable multi-family housing to buy. You can use the platform to find available properties in your area that fit your budget. This way, you save time and avoid working with a real estate agent who will likely try to upsell you.

Not only does Dylan Vanas simplify the buying process, but he also makes it easier to connect with renters. While you can buy a multi-family unit and let it appreciate in value, you will probably end up losing money this way. Instead, you need to find renters to fill up your building, providing you with a steady income stream. Dylan Vanas connects multi-family property owners with reliable renters to help you see gains as quickly as possible.

Finally, Dylan Vanas is making it easier than ever to market multi-family properties. Whether you want to reach renters or buyers, RentUp.io offers affordable marketing plans to get your property in front of the right people. The platform also gives you the ability to evaluate the efficacy of your marketing campaign and generate new leads for the future.