How drinking tea can positively impact your life

It’s teatime! Have you had a serving of tea today?

Tea is good. It’s good for your body, your soul, and your mind. You can have tea warm or chilled and it’s a beverage with incredible health and wellness benefits. It is full of good nutrients that can help nourish your total wellbeing. Regularly drinking tea can improve your mood, improve your focus, help your heart, boost your brainpower, keep your metabolism up, boost your energy, and much more.

Tea possesses unique components that bring about a positive change in your daily life. So, including a serving of tea as a part of your daily routine can have an incredible impact on your lifestyle, keeping you happy, healthy, and productive. In fact, switching your daily cup of caffeinated coffee, or energy drink with a bottle of Purpose Tea can provide the enjoyable benefits of tea you need, even while you are on the go. Purpose Tea is low or no calorie and made with clean and simple ingredients so you don’t need to add the bells and whistles of sugar or honey to enjoy its refreshing taste.

Purple Power

When talking about tea, we’re referring to Purple tea. Purple tea is a rare tea variety grown in the Mount Kenya region, derived from the Camellia Sinensis, a common tea leaf that also produces popular green, black and white teas. Purple tea’s brilliant purple hued leaves are what provide its superior health benefits and amazing taste.

Anthocyanins produce the distinctive red and purple colors of the leaves. These antioxidants are what truly does your body good! Antioxidants, natural or man-made, can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals. This damage is attributed to illnesses like heart disease, stroke, cancers, and other ailments.

The antioxidant polyphenols in tea are powerful inflammation fighters, and can also naturally improve your immune system, making it much stronger. The antioxidants in tea help in cell regeneration and repair, therefore, you are much less prone to falling ill in an environment harboring cold and flu symptoms. In fact, studies suggest that one cup of tea may contain up to five times more antioxidants than any fruit or vegetable. These disease-fighting compounds not only improve your immune system, fighting off colds and flues, but may help prevent certain long-term diseases, keep your heart healthy, burn fat and ward off weight gain, sharpen your mind, and help your body beat the effects of aging and stress.

Caffeine without the crash

If you love the jitter juice that is coffee, you may want to reassess the effects your daily cup of joe has on your body. While the side effects of consuming too much caffeine can be subtle, it can have harmful and dangerous impacts on your health. Too much caffeine not only causes dehydration, but it can also cause anxiety, nervousness, insomnia, heart palpitations, muscle spasms, upset stomach, and more. If you’ve experienced any of these effects, or want to avoid them altogether, supplement your cup of coffee for a cup or bottle of tea.

Consumption of tea on a daily basis provides as much hydration as water with the added benefits of rich antioxidants. Purple tea also has less caffeine than green or black tea and won’t give you the jittery crash or harmful feelings of coffee. Consuming caffeine moderately, on the other hand, is said to provide health benefits like keeping diabetes at bay and supplying a rich dose of antioxidants to your body, which is known to positively affect your immunity. So choosing Purpose Tea over a cup of coffee keeps you on track towards a healthy life with healthy habits.Benefits the body, mind, and soul

Tea does more than just help you to feel relaxed and recharged. Purple tea works to provide improvements to your physical and mental wellbeing and has incredible benefits to your brain, bones, heart, and skin health. Consuming purple tea improves concentration, reduces stress, boosts focus, and helps one maintain a positive mood. Research studies have also found that drinking tea may help to ward off Parkinson’s disease and may lower the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Tea flavonoids may also improve bone health and protect against bone loss by reducing the risk of fracture, thanks to tea’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Oxidative stress is a primary cause of other types of bone ailments. It’s a major factor in the painful inflammation of connective tissues between bones that are like car shock absorbers and soften the impacts from strain and jarring. The inflammation is most severe in osteoarthritis. Regular consumption of tea helps reduce the risks of osteoarthritis.

Purple tea can help control high blood pressure and aid in weight loss, but it can also help fight many visible signs of aging, such as uneven skin tones, wrinkles, and fine lines. EGCG, the main polyphenol in purple and green tea, targets the types of free radicals that damage the connective tissue in the skin. Purple tea’s anthocyanin content helps aid in getting rid of dark circles, puffy eyes, and other skin imperfections.

Even more exciting, purple tea has GHG, a unique type of polyphenol not found in other teas and may be the compound responsible for purple tea’s fat-burning, metabolic and brain-health benefits and so much more!

So, drink to your health! Start with a refreshing bottle of Purpose Tea and reap the powerful benefits of drinking purple tea!