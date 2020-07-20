How Drinking Tea Can Improve Your Mental Health

From white tea to black tea, oolong tea, and green tea, there are various types of tea that people consume on a day-to-day basis nowadays. Although many people only drink teas for the soothing feeling and sweet tastes they offer, studies have shown that they are capable of enhancing your mental health. Research from the National University of Singapore showed that drinking tea regularly can help your brain and boost your mental wellness.

If you would like to know the specific means through which drinking tea can improve your mental health, check out the following.

It aids sleep

Due to the everyday hustle and bustle as well as other factors, insomnia has become a common problem that many people deal with. Sadly, this condition often has a significant impact on our body and mind. Fortunately, you can take advantage of drinking tea to combat this problem.

With regular tea consumption, your tensions will be alleviated; hence, you can relax and sleep better than before.

It enhances mood

Undoubtedly, our mood has a great effect on our mental and emotional wellbeing. Based on the findings of the World Health Organization (WHO), about 25% of all individuals will encounter some types of mental health challenges during their lifetime.

However, you can reduce the risk of mental health problems by drinking tea regularly. Daily consumption of tea can reduce your period of sadness and, thus, make you experience a noticeable improvement in your mood. Without a doubt, your body and mind will thank you for taking tea regularly.

It lowers stress, fatigue, and anxiety

Whether it is your work, career, academic pursuit, etc., we all have certain targets that keep pushing us to work relentlessly. Nevertheless, our focus on these targets makes us susceptible to experiencing anxiety, tension, mental and physical fatigue, and stress. These factors can reduce our quality of life or even shorten our lifespan.

Nonetheless, black teas have acidic and citric flavors that contain some levels of L-thiamine. This substance can go a long way in lowering our anxiety, fatigue, and stress.

It alleviates depressions

Depression is another major health disorder that millions of people around the world deal with from time to time. Luckily, there are different kinds of teas that are known to serve as a natural reservoir of several minerals. A few of these minerals are calcium, fluorine, and magnesium. These minerals are typically believed to be capable of reducing the severity of depression and anxiety.

So, whenever you want to enjoy the benefits of these minerals in lowering anxiety and depression, don’t look beyond the consumption of tea. By drinking tea regularly, you will revitalize your physical and mental state and fight off depressions without much hassle.

It boosts intellectual capacity and memory

Intellectual capacity and memory play a pivotal role in academic success. They are also required for accomplishing several daily activities. As a result of these advantages, you cannot go wrong with trying to improve your intellectual capacity and memory.

Instead of going through any difficult process of boosting them, you can take the easy way by drinking tea regularly. With regular green tea intake, you can enhance your brain’s functionality as well as several cognitive processes that affect spatial orientation, memory, and attention.

It lowers blood sugar level

Due to the various things that we consume and other factors, many people usually experience an elevated level of blood sugar. This elevation can result in increased thirst and hunger, drowsiness, blurred vision, frequent urination, delayed wound healing, dry mouth, difficulty with concentration, and bloating. Apart from these conditions, high blood sugar levels can result in different complications that can put our lives at various risks.

However, you can reduce your sugar level by simply drinking tea regularly. Green tea and black tea are mostly known for performing this particular function.

In addition to all the above points, consumption of tea over time can be a major factor that will help you deal with various mental health problems associated with aging. An example of such problems is dementia. Therefore, drinking tea can indirectly improve the process of aging in many individuals.

Considering all the benefits of tea on your mental health, you should consider taking it regularly to improve your quality of life. Drinking a cup of tea both in the morning and afternoon can be the live-saving factor that your life has been waiting for.

Teas come in different forms and some can even be combined with other ingredients. Therefore, you have no excuse for not finding a perfect choice of tea that can improve your mental health.