How Does Yoga Work Against Stress? – Bodsphere

Yoga is not just yoga. Yoga comes in many different styles, degrees of intensity and difficulty, and not all forms of yoga are suitable as a remedy for stress. Especially the more calm and grounding exercises are good here.

There is nothing that beats good yoga teaching on a team. Both because of the individual instructions, you can get from the teacher and the opportunity to ask questions, but especially also because of the special energy and atmosphere that a good yoga teacher manages to create in the room.

How does yoga work against stress?

There are many reasons why yoga has a good effect against stress. Here are some of the most important: