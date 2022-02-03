How does the Brooklyn museum blur lines of art and fashion?

Entrance of exhibit at Brooklyn Museum

Words fail me when I try to articulate the brief but impactful experience of the Brooklyn Museum’s presentation of the house of Dior. I have written here before of my love of the arts. My knowledge and appreciation for fashion came during my time at LIM College from my many wonderful New York-based colleagues that were subject matter experts on everything from high-end fashion merchandising to visual merchandising. Specifically, my friend Eric Feigenbaum, in my opinion, a visual merchandising legend, encouraged me to experience this show as its presentation was awesome. He was right.

https://youtube.com/shorts/-YL9XfHIn30?feature=share

My daughter reminded me that on mothers day a decade ago, we experienced the Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum together. While I remember the McQueen exhibit as stunning, the Dior exhibit visually is spellbinding; they blurred the lines of art and fashion. More from images from the exhibit in the link above. I highly recommend a visit before it closes on February 20, 2022.