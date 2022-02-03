Contributor Log In
How does the Brooklyn museum blur lines of art and fashion?

In the Christian Dior Dream experience

Entrance of exhibit at Brooklyn Museum

Words fail me when I try to articulate the brief but impactful experience of the Brooklyn Museum’s presentation of the house of Dior. I have written here before of my love of the arts. My knowledge and appreciation for fashion came during my time at LIM College from my many wonderful New York-based colleagues that were subject matter experts on everything from high-end fashion merchandising to visual merchandising. Specifically, my friend Eric Feigenbaum, in my opinion, a visual merchandising legend, encouraged me to experience this show as its presentation was awesome. He was right.

https://youtube.com/shorts/-YL9XfHIn30?feature=share

My daughter reminded me that on mothers day a decade ago, we experienced the Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum together. While I remember the McQueen exhibit as stunning, the Dior exhibit visually is spellbinding; they blurred the lines of art and fashion. More from images from the exhibit in the link above. I highly recommend a visit before it closes on February 20, 2022.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

