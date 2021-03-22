Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How does it feel to go vegetarian for a month?

Since I was a child, I couldn’t imagine my days without eating meat. However, my connection with food turned 180 degrees a month ago. I will share with you what I have learned.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Foxys Forest Manufacture / Shutterstock

Many of us go vegetarian for several reasons, it can be due to health, philosophy or other personal reasons. Whatever your goal may be, one thing is in common: it’s an enormous change.

Eating cold cuts in sandwiches, beef stew once in a while, standing in queue for juicy hamburgers… Man, I did all
of that. Then, as I get closer to 26, my body organism has sent me signs to take a step back. I started to understand the saying “You are what you eat”, because it really makes sense. Great food brings great health.

“Tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are”

Originally, in 1826, the French lawyer Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin wrote it,
also known as the author of The Physiology of Taste.

Now let’s get down to the facts. I tried one month without meat. What does it mean? I’m going to be honest here: it was not an easy run. But I found it refreshing.

Week 1: I struggled in the first few days, especially that my family belongs to the meat eaters. Imagine sitting at the dining table, bacon smell floating around, and there I am, strictly eating my avocado toast – It tasted great by the way. I also felt a bit weak, then I came to the realization that I needed to find new protein sources. That’s how I added more rice, lentils and beans to my diet.

Week 2: As I tend to have problematic skin, cutting meat off was a game changer. My skin has definitely improved within two weeks, AND! Blackheads were gone. Completely. This convinced me to keep going with the diet. Or as I like to call it… Lifestyle. I read more about the daily protein intake. Nutritional organizations say that the DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) is 0.36 grams of protein per pound (0.8 grams per kg) of body weight. It can be challenging to get the nutrients if you follow a plant-based diet. But not impossible.

Week 3: The meat withdrawal had become as simple as breathing. Well, almost. I tried to find vegetarian recipes that I can experiment with, watched videos, did more and more researches. My personal favorite is ‘Sweet potato, lentil and coconut curry’. Yummy! You don’t have to starve yourself when it comes to going vegetarian, you can make it really colorful and enjoyable. Besides, it boosts your energy.

Week 4: I was strict with myself, but I can proudly say I’ve made it. Throughout this journey I’ve had my ups and downs, but the outcome proved that you are able to adapt to new lifestyles. My stomach digests easier, my skin is glowing, my energy level is higher. Also, what I really like about it is protecting the environment.

In conclusion I would like to say that if you are thinking going vegetarian or even vegan, don’t think of it as a rough path, rather start it with a positive mindset because it’s always a hard work to stay open for something new. And if you don’t choose eating meat, or you are planning to eat less of it, it’s also up to you. 

Stay safe, stay healthy.

    Amanda Kondakor, Freelance Writer

    Amanda Kondakor is a freelance writer, contributing to well-being
    and beneficial lifestyle subjects.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by William Moreland on Unsplash
    Community//

    A Vegan’s Tale for Earth Day

    by Caroline Allen
    Community//

    Is it Safe for my Daughter to be Vegetarian?

    by Donna Wild
    Real Food Real People//

    Experts’ Top 10 Tips For a Healthier Diet

    by Foodstand

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.