How does it feel to go vegetarian for a month?

Many of us go vegetarian for several reasons, it can be due to health, philosophy or other personal reasons. Whatever your goal may be, one thing is in common: it’s an enormous change.

Eating cold cuts in sandwiches, beef stew once in a while, standing in queue for juicy hamburgers… Man, I did all

of that. Then, as I get closer to 26, my body organism has sent me signs to take a step back. I started to understand the saying “You are what you eat”, because it really makes sense. Great food brings great health.

“Tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are” Originally, in 1826, the French lawyer Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin wrote it,

also known as the author of The Physiology of Taste.

Now let’s get down to the facts. I tried one month without meat. What does it mean? I’m going to be honest here: it was not an easy run. But I found it refreshing.

Week 1: I struggled in the first few days, especially that my family belongs to the meat eaters. Imagine sitting at the dining table, bacon smell floating around, and there I am, strictly eating my avocado toast – It tasted great by the way. I also felt a bit weak, then I came to the realization that I needed to find new protein sources. That’s how I added more rice, lentils and beans to my diet.



Week 2: As I tend to have problematic skin, cutting meat off was a game changer. My skin has definitely improved within two weeks, AND! Blackheads were gone. Completely. This convinced me to keep going with the diet. Or as I like to call it… Lifestyle. I read more about the daily protein intake. Nutritional organizations say that the DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) is 0.36 grams of protein per pound (0.8 grams per kg) of body weight. It can be challenging to get the nutrients if you follow a plant-based diet. But not impossible.



Week 3: The meat withdrawal had become as simple as breathing. Well, almost. I tried to find vegetarian recipes that I can experiment with, watched videos, did more and more researches. My personal favorite is ‘Sweet potato, lentil and coconut curry’. Yummy! You don’t have to starve yourself when it comes to going vegetarian, you can make it really colorful and enjoyable. Besides, it boosts your energy.



Week 4: I was strict with myself, but I can proudly say I’ve made it. Throughout this journey I’ve had my ups and downs, but the outcome proved that you are able to adapt to new lifestyles. My stomach digests easier, my skin is glowing, my energy level is higher. Also, what I really like about it is protecting the environment.

In conclusion I would like to say that if you are thinking going vegetarian or even vegan, don’t think of it as a rough path, rather start it with a positive mindset because it’s always a hard work to stay open for something new. And if you don’t choose eating meat, or you are planning to eat less of it, it’s also up to you.

Stay safe, stay healthy.