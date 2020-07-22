How Does Company Culture Help in Real Estate Agent Recruitment?

Company culture, loosely defined, is a collection of attitudes, goals, and values that helps define what an organization is all about. In some ways, it can even be called the personality of a company. This is why company culture is a huge factor in real estate agent recruitment. Just think of it in terms of building a relationship: it’s easier to cultivate if your personality matches well with the other person.

Thus, you need to emphasize your brokerage's culture when you're developing recruitment programs. Still, before you incorporate company culture into your recruitment materials, you need to fully appreciate how it can help with recruitment. This way, you can showcase it in a more authentic manner.

Company Culture Enhances the Workplace Experience

No one wants to work in a toxic environment. It’s downright exhausting and can be bad for a person’s physical and mental health. At the same time, it can also be off-putting to work in a place where the positivity is too syrupy-sweet bordering on artificial. A positive company culture doesn’t make an employee any of these two things. Instead, it will make your people comfortable and satisfied with their decision to work with you.

Indeed, good company culture can serve to enhance the workplace experience. Your people will feel supported and motivated at all times, instead of pressured and uninspired. What’s more, your real estate brokerage’s company culture can even inspire shared happiness among the group.

Company Culture Improves Performance

Real estate agents—indeed, any employee—want to feel productive and that they’re contributing to the company’s bottomline. When everyone is aligned, when everyone shares the same values and goals, people will naturally work hard and work well.

Simply put, good company culture can push real estate agents to put in the extra effort willingly. Indeed, a company with a culture that sets up an individual for success is an attractive company to work for. Talented real estate professionals won’t hesitate to join your brokerage if they know that you’re actively working to help them become better employees.

Company Culture Fosters Career and Personal Development

In relation to the previous point, good company culture doesn’t just inspire people to work better and smarter. It also creates a conducive environment for career advancement and personal development. As a brokerage, strive to create a culture that emphasizes professional and individual growth. Support your employees’ passions and allow them to do their “own thing,” so to speak. Providing mentorship, learning opportunities, and continuing education programs are also excellent ways to show your support and commitment to your team’s development.

Company Culture Ignites Passion

Speaking of supporting your employees’ passion, it’s important to note that a business shouldn’t be all about generating revenues. Sure, you have to earn to be able to provide salaries and other benefits. However, being too focused on making money can stifle your people’s creativity, spirit, and motivation. This alone can be a huge turn-off, even for real estate agents with a go-getter attitude.

Beyond ensuring that your brokerage makes a profit, work towards building a company culture that can ignite one’s passion. Reinforce the importance of doing something for the soul. Make it your mission to become a brokerage with a company culture that inspires, motivates, and supports its agents. When potential recruits know that you encourage the pursuit of passions, their zeal will naturally osmose into their work.

Company Culture Promotes Inclusion

A sense of belonging is crucial to an employee’s workplace satisfaction and productivity. Indeed, the feeling of being left out or out of place is discouraging. Simply put, if your brokerage doesn’t have a culture of inclusion, agents will be hesitant to sign on with you. Make it a point to create an inclusive environment, where everyone can feel that they’re represented.

You should also encourage your people to share their quirks and explore their interests. What’s more, listen to their opinions and ideas. Let your agents know that they have an impact not just on the company’s culture but also its success. The feeling of acceptance can do wonders to one’s psyche, which can definitely influence one’s productivity and job satisfaction.

Much like any other candidate on a job hunt, real estate agents look at more than just monetary compensation when looking for a brokerage to join. They also want to be sure that a company can help them achieve their career goals and develop new skills. They want to know if they can continue to cultivate their hobbies even as they work hard to close deals and hit quotas.

In short, company culture plays a key role in real estate agent recruitment. If you haven’t built one yet or feel as if you need to make changes, now is the time to do so. With a positive and nurturing company culture, you’ll be able to attract more talented agents to join your fold.