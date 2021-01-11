How Do You Want to Be Remembered?

Who is better? It is a debate everyone has participated in at one time or another. The debates can be between individuals or groups. Sometimes, the debate may be between an individual and a group.

Debating who is better has a broad spectrum of topics. If you are a sports fan, there are debates on who is the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). Is it Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Bill Russell in basketball? Is it Tom Brady or Joe Montana in football? Regardless of the sport, there is always a debate on who is the G.O.A.T.

Who has the best chicken? Is it KFC or Popeye’s? Which grandmother makes the best pie? Which neighbor has the best lawn? Who makes the toughest pickup? Who designed the quietest and smoothest ride? Who designs the best purse?

The list of who and what is the best is endless. Regardless of who you are debating, regardless of what or who you are debating about being the best, the one that is correct (if there is one that is correct), is only correct until someone (or something) better comes along.

Have you ever thought about what you are best at? Or something you want to be best at? If you could be famous or well-known for something, what would you like to be remembered for?

Imagine for a moment of being known as the best fashion designer in the world. Imagine being the best hitter in baseball or the best race car driver. Imagine being the best at your craft in your industry. There you would be, sitting on top of the mountain, known, and respected as the best. You’d be the best until someone comes along a little better to dethrone you.

Whether you’ve thought about being known as the best in your field or on your block or in your household, here’s something we all should keep in mind – we are all going to be remembered for something.

Knowing that we are going to be remembered, each of us can determine what we will be remembered for. We may not have the skill set to be remembered as the best in a sport, cooking, on the job, or in entertainment.

However, we can all be remembered for making a positive difference in the lives of others through our actions and example as a role model.

Here are a dozen things you can focus and act on to be remembered for:

Intentionality. Your time and resources are limited. What you do daily impacts your outcomes. It is important to be intentional with your time, money, responsibilities, and commitments. Individuals that master intentionality are remembered in highest regard. Generosity. Many people focus on creating wealth, while fewer focus on generosity. It is generosity that makes our world a better place. If you look at statues around the world, they are all of givers. You never see a statue of someone that always took. Generosity improves the lives of the one giving and those receiving. What an honor it would be to be remembered as a generous individual. Perseverance. No one is immune. We all get knocked down in life. We all lose a loved one. We all have a dream crushed. Avoiding disappointment is not a goal for life. Striving for a dream and continuing to get back up after being put down, that is perseverance. That is being a great role model. That is something worth being remembered for. Kindness. I remember hearing my Grandma Balch described as a woman that never said a mean word about anyone. Family and strangers alike often said she was the kindest person they ever met. That is incredible! Kindness is something we should all strive to be remembered for. Faithfulness. With incongruent politicians and self-serving leaders, we have become suspicious and untrusting. To make a conscientious decision to remain faithful to your commitments, to be known at the end of your life for being faithful to your obligations and family, that your word was always good, is a decision worthy of lifetime pursuit. You must pursue a reputation worthy of being remembered for. Empathy. Our world today needs more empathy. We need to be able to understand and share the feelings of others. It is with empathy we can understand that all lives matter, that equality matters. Being remembered for empathy creates the possibilities for impactful good deeds in the lives of others. Optimistic. It’s easy to see doom and gloom if you look for it. It’s easy to find. It’s on every TV channel and every source of social media. If you can become the person known for always being positive, for always seeing the opportunity in every situation, for seeing possibilities, for lighting up the room, you’ll be the person people are happy to see coming instead of the one they want to see going. You will leave a reputation that will always be remembered. Selfless. There are lots of ways to be kind, optimistic, generous, etc. However, the only way to be remembered as selfless is to sincerely be selfless. You must put the needs and desires before your own. Encouraging. People that encourage others strive to see everyone experience success. Encouragers believe in win-win situations. Encouragers give hope. Encouragers show there is another way. In turn, they are appreciated, loved, and remembered. Contentment. Unfortunately, too many people have stipulations for being content. If this happens, if they acquire something, if people stop or start doing, then they will be content. To be remember as someone that was content in being while others around are filled with discontent is admirable. It will leave a lasting impression on others. Peaceful. I can only imagine how torn our country was during the Civil War. Today, I know, we need more peacemakers. We have an outgoing President that could’ve made America great again if he wasn’t so determined to anger his opposition. Instead of trying to mend fences and move on, voters are still casting stones at one another. You will be blessed if you can rise above the pettiness and work to bring peace in your community, on your street. Loving. The world is full of haters. Strive to show love for others, even those you disagree with. You’ll never regret it. You will be remembered for it.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“We will all leave a legacy. You get to decide if yours is by design or chance.”

