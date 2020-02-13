Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Do You Recharge?

And get that recuperation and rest that you need.

By

Let’s dive straight into this week’s Thrive in Five which is about how you recharge.

Something that’s occurred to me relatively recently is that I’m a classic blend between extrovert and introvert – I have very extroverted tendencies, but also quite introverted. And what was really eye opening to me, is when someone actually explained the difference between the two.

An extrovert isn’t someone who loves to be at parties and is always shouting their heads off and an introvert isn’t the quiet one that never comes out of their shell. But actually an introvert is somebody who recharges by being alone and an extrovert is someone who recharges by being with other people. That’s the true definition of it.

And having heard that, I realised that one of the ways I recharge is predominantly by being alone. It’s not by socialising – that’s where I expend my energy. Once I twigged onto this, (which is quite funny that I have suddenly found this out in my mid-forties! But it’s changed the game for me a bit).

I’ve really pared down my diary in terms of evening engagement. That’s when I really like to recharge and then I expend all the energy I have to expend during the day, whatever’s needed – but I like to come back, stay home and recharge in the evenings.

It’s an observation I’ve since made amongst people that my company interacts with, and I interact with people who are mostly over-scheduled. Have a think about how you recharge, and if it is being alone, if it is in the evenings where you get to recharge your batteries and rest and recuperate – have a look and see if you can thin out your diary a little bit to reflect that.

If that’s not you, don’t worry as my next Thrive in Five blog will be more about the importance of rest and the different ways you can get rest.

But have a think about how you recharge. And specifically, whether you’re introvert or extrovert? Is it whether it’s night and day?

But also what is it that helps you to recharge? Is it gardening? Is it reading? Is it doing something for others? Is it just spending time on your own?

Whatever it is, really tap into it so that you fully understand and then make sure you’re doing enough of it throughout the week so you can get that recuperation and that rest that you need.

What’s Your Health IQ?

Discover what your Health IQ score is based on the Six Signals™: sleep, mental health, body composition, energy, digestion and physical fitness. Our simple diagnostic tool will help you understand where you should prioritise your efforts.

Click here to take our test

Leanne Spencer

Leanne is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of Bodyshot Performance Limited. She delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight', is the author of bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine', and hosts a podcast called ’Remove the Guesswork‘. Leanne is the founder of Bodyshot Performance, an award-winning health and wellbeing company. Bodyshot Performance work with businesses of up to 500 people who want to create a culture of energy, vitality and performance through the business and position wellbeing as a competitive advantage. Bodyshot intersect the latest science and technology to provide unique solutions to the challenge of wellbeing in the workplace that have a direct impact on the bottom line. Our clients have won awards for wellbeing and recognise it directly improves employee engagement and retention and attracts talent into the business.  We also work with chronically stressed or burned out professionals to get you back in control of your health and able to do the things you want to do in life.

My expertise is around health, fitness and wellbeing, specifically focusing on sleep, mental health, energy, body composition, digestion and fitness. I host a popular podcast on iTunes called ’Remove the Guesswork ‘, and in November 2016 I delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight'. I’m the author of the bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine' and I regularly speak to corporates on health and wellbeing.

My personal values are to live truthfully, considerately and to "suck all the marrow out of life" as Thoreau said. I support the charity Diversity Role Models which works to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying. I recently completed the world’s toughest ski race to raise £10,125 for Alzheimer's Research as my father-in-law was profoundly ill with Alzheimers, and I am on a constant mission to find ways to live in a way that is sustainable and environmentally friendly. I love sport, fitness, reading, gardening, business, podcasting, and being with my cat and our scampish little rescue dog, Kami from Romania.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

An Introverted Extrovert?

by Emma Louise Dowty
Community//

How To Shape Your Personality For Stunning Success

by Prakhar Verma
Community//

Tips for Introverts That Want to Go from Employee to Entrepreneur

by Caroline Castrillon

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.