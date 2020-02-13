How Do You Recharge?

Let’s dive straight into this week’s Thrive in Five which is about how you recharge.

Something that’s occurred to me relatively recently is that I’m a classic blend between extrovert and introvert – I have very extroverted tendencies, but also quite introverted. And what was really eye opening to me, is when someone actually explained the difference between the two.

An extrovert isn’t someone who loves to be at parties and is always shouting their heads off and an introvert isn’t the quiet one that never comes out of their shell. But actually an introvert is somebody who recharges by being alone and an extrovert is someone who recharges by being with other people. That’s the true definition of it.

And having heard that, I realised that one of the ways I recharge is predominantly by being alone. It’s not by socialising – that’s where I expend my energy. Once I twigged onto this, (which is quite funny that I have suddenly found this out in my mid-forties! But it’s changed the game for me a bit).

I’ve really pared down my diary in terms of evening engagement. That’s when I really like to recharge and then I expend all the energy I have to expend during the day, whatever’s needed – but I like to come back, stay home and recharge in the evenings.

It’s an observation I’ve since made amongst people that my company interacts with, and I interact with people who are mostly over-scheduled. Have a think about how you recharge, and if it is being alone, if it is in the evenings where you get to recharge your batteries and rest and recuperate – have a look and see if you can thin out your diary a little bit to reflect that.

If that’s not you, don’t worry as my next Thrive in Five blog will be more about the importance of rest and the different ways you can get rest.

But have a think about how you recharge. And specifically, whether you’re introvert or extrovert? Is it whether it’s night and day?

But also what is it that helps you to recharge? Is it gardening? Is it reading? Is it doing something for others? Is it just spending time on your own?

Whatever it is, really tap into it so that you fully understand and then make sure you’re doing enough of it throughout the week so you can get that recuperation and that rest that you need.

