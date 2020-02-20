How do you motivate yourself?

‘The secret of getting ahead is getting started.’ - Mark Twain

Forcing yourself to do something is as unpleasant and ineffective as to do it just because you know it is right. You understand that it will cost you, so you associate the result with pain and hard work, leading to procrastination.

Human beings are usually attracted to what gives pleasure and stay away from what gives pain. The right questions to ask are: ‘What are you trying to reach?’ and; Are you willing to pay the price to achieve it?

Once you are clear on this point, you can use this conviction when you feel weak and without willpower - Start with the end in mind.

If you are clear on what you want, the more motivated you will be to reach it. Motivation starts by anticipating the results and then taking the necessary action. It is good to attach the feelings you will experience when you attain your goal.

For there to be motivation, there must be a motive. Fully eighty-five percent of it is determined by the consequences you expect of the things that you hope to achieve.

Maybe you want to start your own business, but you feel you don’t have the resources: money, time, people, or whatever you think you need. But the real problem is not lack of resources: the reality is that you are just not driven and resourceful, not motivated enough to take action.

Motivation starts with knowing what you want from life and to be so obsessed with it; that nothing will matter until you get it. A compelling vision pulls you upward, whereas forcing yourself drags you down.

To put it simply: You need to raise your standards.

Sometimes you are influenced by external factors, and you have no choice! I wanted to lose weight and wanted to hit the gym for years, but never did it until I had a stroke on my right eye and lost twenty percent of my vision!

The next day I was in the gym, changed my diet, and finally felt “motivated” to change. Ten years onward, I am in great shape, physically healthy and happy. The success and discipline I achieved in my health have also affected other areas of my life.

Some tips on Self-Motivation:

One motivational force is to be clear in your core values. These act as a GPS of your life and guide you towards what you are supposed to do. It helps you to be aligned with what you know is right.

Another point is learning to make the right choices, establish good habits, and create the proper rituals to move you towards your desired goals. When you do that, change is almost automatic.

Remember that 95% of people are imitators: find a role model! Sometimes we are more persuaded by the example of others than anything else.

It is good to understand that the only limitations we have are the ones we put upon ourselves. Trade your negative thoughts with empowering ones.

Consistency is the key: Progress and growth occur with daily disciplines, not the once- in- a-while type. Every day you show up. Step by step, you reach the top destinations. Incrementally, you win.

Time management is essential, as having a well-defined plan of action. Motivation happens almost instantly once you get started!

Find your reason, and it will provide you with the motivation you need to keep going when the tough times come- and eventually to win.

And last but not least, it will take time. You have to commit to doing the thing daily for an extended period to see the results that you desire. This not only teaches you self-discipline but creates a strong foundation for lasting change and continuous progress.

“The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential… these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.-“ - Confucius

It is not your inherent ability that determines your success, but your attitude. I’ve seen people have everything delivered to them on a silver platter and fail miserably, giving up at the first sign of trouble.

Others have gone through pain and suffering, been emotionally abused; in many cases, they become the people that contribute the most to society.

It is the decisions we make that ultimately determine our destinies.

Vitin Landivar

