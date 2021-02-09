How Do You Make the Most of Spring?

Where I live, it’s arctic outside right now. It’s that time in winter when hibernation is required, and we sit huddled in our home. And, let’s face it, it’s been an emotionally tougher winter than most.

But, spring will appear soon. Thank goodness! And I will no longer have to daydream about all the things I want to do when the weather warms.

In fact, this year, I’m taking control of my time. I’m making room for friends, family, and joy. You see, I’ve made a spring bucket list! In the past, bucket lists have helped me focus and become intentional with my time. Plus, they’ve enabled me to center my life around the fun things I want to do, and not just work.

In this spirit, here are nine fun activities to make the most of spring this year. They are all on my list! It’s time for the daydreaming and planning to begin!

1. Get a Manicure or Pedicure

Be sure to get it (or do it yourself!) in a bright spring color! Think yellow, blue, pink, or green! And then show a friend!

2. Take Photos

Next, go on a walk with the sole intention of taking pictures of the spring beauty you see. What looks different? Is there anything budding?

Not only will this help you recognize the miracles around you, but you’ll have no choice but to be in the present.

3. Run in the Rain

Make it a requirement, just once, to run or dance in the rain. Bring that inner child out to play. You’ll be surprised at how alive you feel.

4. Go On a Picnic

Enjoy this picnic either with your family, friends, or by yourself. And make it fancy with a few gourmet cheeses and a bottle of champage. Enjoy yourself out in the open!

5. Plant a Garden

Pick your favorite vegetables or create an epic flower garden this year. If you don’t have much experience, settle for one potted plant that you’re going to keep alive. No matter what, get outside and get your hands dirty!

6. Clean Out the House

While you’re at it, air the place out! And change the sheets. One day decluttering your space can make a world of difference in how you feel moving forward.

7. Get Out in Nature

Next, take your first hike of spring or go on a long bike ride with your family. You’ll never regret getting as much fresh air and sunshine as possible.

Plus, you can always make this a challenge! Get outside in the fresh air at least once a week or set a number for the amount of outings you want to have. Reaching for a number will help motivate you to move your body in the sunshine.

“Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” — Jessica Harrelson

8. Watch a Sunset (or Sunrise)

In my humble opinion, this is the BEST time of year to catch the brilliant rays and colors. The weather is warming up, and the times are still easy to work with.

9. Check Out a Farmer’s Market

Finally, the produce will begin popping up in late spring! So, take at least one morning to peruse your options. Buy something fresh, and then stop nearby for a lovely breakfast.

In Conclusion

There are so many beautiful things to do in spring! No matter what, follow your joy! It’s the season of renewal, and there’s no better place to find that than outside.

How are you making the most of spring? What warm weather activities do you dream about?