How Do You Make A Slave?

The stages of making a slave.

Stage 1: The Capture

The first African slaves arrived in America in 1619 at Jamestown, Virginia. The slave education had already begun. From the moment they were captured, the kidnapped Africans were intimidated, threatened, beaten and even killed to motivate them to change their behavior from whatever it was to that of a slave. They were placed in chains, strung together, and marched across the body of Africa to the sea and waiting slave ships.

The behaviors sought by the slave hunter were total submission, hopelessness, and helplessness. The goal of the slave hunter was to break the spirit of these kidnapped Africans and condition them for the greatest “Behavior Modification” experience the world has ever known.

Stage 2: The Cage

Europeans engaged in the slave trade built great slave castles such as Elmina Castle built in 1482 by the Portuguese on the coast of what is now Ghana. The purpose of these castles was to control the territory and serve as great holding pens for the kidnapped Africans awaiting ships to transport them to the Americas. The opening scenes in Haile Gerima’s film Sankofa gives a vivid picture of the slave dungeons and treatment experienced by these kidnapped Africans.

In these castles and fortresses by the sea, the kidnapped Africans were herded into cages and branded like cattle with white hot branding irons that burned their flesh and made it bubble, burn and smell in that distinctive odor of death. African women were raped and abused in every way that thieves, murderers and convicts could conceive. This was the second level of the kidnapped African’s conditioning and behavior modification toward becoming a slave in America.

Stage 3: The Ship

After being held in the dungeons, cells, and cages of the great slave castles, the kidnapped Africans were herded onto ships bound for America. On the slave ships, the humanity of the kidnapped Africans was further degraded by being stuffed naked into the cargo holes, shackled with chains on their wrists and their ankles, bound one to another, in spaces so tight that they could do nothing but lie in their own waste.

Stage 4: Mount Misery

Once the kidnapped Africans arrived in America, they were given over to slave trainers to receive their final educations, conditioning, training, and behavior modification. It was at the Mount Miseries of America that the slave learned to submit or die.

Here the slave learned to be totally reliant on the master.

Here the slave learned he could not think, read, or write.

Here the slave learned to fear the master and totally submit.

Reasoning analogously with the Hundredth Monkey Phenomenon, there would come a time when – after a finite number of kidnapped Africans had learned the behavior of a slave – all kidnapped Africans who then became the slaves of America would demonstrate the same slave behaviors, thoughts, and habits.

