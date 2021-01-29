Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How do you Learn?

Three approaches to learning: thinking, watching, and doing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

How do you learn? There are three approaches to learning: thinking, watching, and doing. 

Thinking or analyzing means you approach new things by reading the manual, watching videos, doing the research, talking with people who “know” already, observing others and once you’ve got a better comprehension of all that is involved, then you act. Your tolerance for making mistakes is low. 

Watching involves approaching new things with some research, but you’d prefer to watch those who’ve mastered what you’re learning and adopt what you like and don’t to your method or approach. Your tolerance for making mistakes is medium. 

Doers, like me, are active or experiential learners. We approach things with a minimal amount of information (may or may not read the instructions other than if they’re short preferably with pictures) and we’d rather make mistakes while in action. We hit the wall and go face first into a hard learning curve resulting in what begins to be competence. We learn while doing and our tolerance for making mistakes is high. 

When you judge others for how they learn, you eclipse what helps them advance or hinder the process. Think about misjudging this for onboarding, learning new technology or anything with your teams. We all approach it differently and can learn together only when we communicate what we need.  

This is why we need the thinkers, watchers and doers. Depending on timelines, your style may move you, your team or your company forward at the right pace at the right time. 2020 was a year for doers – comfort with the high pace of change left little time to think or watch as we’d never done many of the things we did. What did you learn from that which will make 2021 better?  

For more from Sue Hawkes, go to www.yess.learnworlds.com

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What To Do When You Feel Like You Are Failing

    by Dede Henley
    Community//

    How to Raise a Lifelong Learner

    by Common Sense Media
    Tech Crunch via Flickr
    Community//

    LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner on How to Find Great Employees

    by Justin Bariso

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.