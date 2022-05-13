Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

How do you learn?

I got a Fitbit a year ago. I love it and I barely know how to use it. When we went abroad a few months later, I didn’t know how to change the time. So I asked my tech-savvy husband to figure it out. He played around and magically the correct time appeared. He looked […]

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

I got a Fitbit a year ago. I love it and I barely know how to use it. When we went abroad a few months later, I didn’t know how to change the time. So I asked my tech-savvy husband to figure it out. He played around and magically the correct time appeared.

He looked at me and asked if I ever just play around with the buttons. Nope! I like someone to show me how it works. I am an experiential learner. I learn by doing, sometimes by seeing, but not as effectively or easily by reading or listening.

To lessen my husband’s frustration with me, I suggested he send me a video if he wanted me to learn how to work something. He does. I watch and learn. It works!

How do you learn? Last month I shared what every leader says you should do every day. Do you remember what it was? Drumroll please… to invest in yourself every day. If you missed the blog post, you can check it out HERE.

Clearly, this is a concept I believe in and my work is all about enabling people to learn, grow, and evolve. Basically, I want you to be happier at work, as well as more productive, engaged, influential, and impactful. And you can be!

Learning feels good. Continuous learning, also known as constant learning, is the concept of always expanding your knowledge to gain new skills and expertise. There are so many ways to do this. Think about how you learn best. Do you prefer the one-on-one approach or group learning? Self-study or teacher-led?

I have worked directly with individual clients, teams, companies, universities, and government agencies. But I can’t reach everyone directly. So I have also partnered with great organizations that share the mission including Skillsoft, LinkedIn, ATD, SHRM, HREN (Human Resources Education Network), and ACPEN (Accounting Continuing Professional Education Network) to get the content out.

Spring, a time of renewal and the perfect time to invest in yourself. So, I thought I would make it easy with a promotion on the courses I offer through HREN and ACPEN. If your development isn’t compelling, these courses are also perfect for all the Human Resource, Accounting, Finance, and Insurance professionals who need continuing education credits.

My webinars are all experiential and you can even submit questions.

Here is a list of the courses I recorded during the pandemic — some fresh content!

Which topic would you like to be a part of your continuous learning today? Use code MTL20 for a 20% discount on any course this Spring.

My favorites are Connected Leadership and Working with Diverse Styles. Mainly because I want to see everyone grow their capacity to be relational, connected leaders, and learning how is the first step.

You can learn more here.

Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

You might also like...

Community//

Connecting Life

by Amy Goldberg
Carolyn Mahboubi Life and Leadership Coach
Community//

You Don’t Need My Coaching…

by Carolyn Mahboubi
Community//

Do You Hate Selling? How To Love Sales And Make A Bigger Impact

by Kathy Caprino
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.