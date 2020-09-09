Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Do You Know If Entrepreneurship Is Right For You?

Scott W. Hartman talks about how to determine if entrepreneurship is right for you.

No single person is born as a great entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship is an endeavor that many people train for and whose success depends on personal ambition. However, there are a few tips and tricks to know if you stand a chance to become a great entrepreneur in the future.

Passion for self-employment
All entrepreneurs are self-employed persons who, rather than being employed, endeavor to employ other people. If you find yourself more interested in employing yourself rather than being employed, then this could be an indication that you are destined to become a great entrepreneur. Self-employment gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to be flexible as far as utilizing their own resources, including time and money, is concerned.

The willingness to take risks
One of the key qualities of a successful entrepreneur is the ability and willingness to take risks. If you are a willing risk-taker, then this could as well indicate that you are on the right path to becoming a good entrepreneur. Taking calculated risks allows entrepreneurs to not only manage the challenges of day-to-day entrepreneurship but also sustain their businesses.

Good financial discipline
Every successful entrepreneur is always competent with financial management and discipline. As pointed out above, each entrepreneur is their own boss and thus requires to have good financial skills. Acquiring and putting to use these financial skills allows the entrepreneur to create budgets, spend money wisely, and even save for future business expansion. The importance of financial discipline to the life of a successful entrepreneur can, therefore, not be emphasized enough.

Good interpersonal skills
To be a successful entrepreneur in the market today, you are required to not only know how to self manage but also manage other people. If you endeavor to become a good entrepreneur, you will be required to hire, manage, and develop your own employees in the workplace. There is no better way of achieving such a milestone than having the right set of interpersonal skills. These skills ensure that you can not only manage your employees with empathy but also foster their growth in the workplace.

In conclusion, being a successful entrepreneur requires more than just having the right resources. Possessing the right skills and competencies ensures that your entrepreneurial journey kickstarts and heads in the right direction.

    Scott W. Hartman, Founder & President at Advantage Business Brokers

    Entrepreneurship always seemed to be in the cards for Scott W. Hartman, the owner of Dallas-based Advantage Business Brokers. According to his mother, he possessed an entrepreneurial spirit at an incredibly young age. For example, he started his first "business" at 9 years old, organizing kids on his block for a lawn care business—he even gave them a cut of the profits!

    Years later, at 30 years old, Scott W. Hartman began his first entrepreneurial venture. He funded his company by selling everything he owned, but that first company snowballed into an incredibly successful career. To date, Scott has led or co-led in the acquisition of over 40 businesses and his company is nationally-known with over 8 offices around the country.

