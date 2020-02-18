How Do Some People Become So Successful? They Think Like This

You have a choice:

You can believe that the people who succeed, like Elon Musk, for example, were born with the “talent” and “skills” to be successful

Or, you can believe that at some point, they became successful through a process of thinking and acting differently

Keep in mind that whichever you choose will set you down a path. You will begin acting and operating in the world based upon that assumption. Your whole life will begin to reflect that; whatever you focus on expands.

Hence, to choose the latter is to limit yourself and never know your full potential. Although, in truth, there is actually no “potential.”

Instead, there’s only what you create. You can keep succeeding as long as you continue creating new value in the world. Although, that’s for another time.

This article will explain the key differences between those who succeed and those who don’t. Here we go.

They Know They’re Responsible

“Almost every successful person begins with two beliefs: the future can be better than the present, and I have the power to make it so.” — Unknown

While most people are busy pointing the finger at everything that’s wrong with the world and conjuring up great theories about why they can’t and won’t succeed, the world’s most successful people are already in the trenches creating their own reality. They’re not relying on a broken system to give them everything they want.

Instead, they’re creating their own game and increasingly designing the rules in their favor.

As Seth Godin wrote in his book, The Icarus Deception,

“Blaming the system is soothing because it lets you off the hook. But when the system is broken, we wonder why you were relying on the system in the first place.”

Indeed, the system will not set you up to succeed. No one cares more about your success than you. Thus, if you want something in life, you will have to get up and claim it for yourself.

And while this might seem a scary thought to ponder upon, it’s actually incredibly relieving because when you know you’re fully responsible for the outcomes of your life, who can you blame?

Hence, Hal Elrod once wrote,

“The moment you accept total responsibility for EVERYTHING in your life is the day you claim the power the change ANYTHING in your life.”

No longer do you have to worry about someone else magically transforming your life or emotional state. Instead, it’s entirely up to you.

If you want to create your ideal future, that’s on you. If you want to be happy, that’s on you. If you want to be successful, that’s also on you.

They Love What They Do in the Here and Now

“Love the life you have while you create the life of your dreams. Don’t think you have to wait for the latter to do the former.” — Hal Elrod

While most people are preoccupied with “finding their passion” and consequently delaying their happiness until they reach the “other side of success.”

The world’s most successful people are already doing what they love in the here and now. They’re not focused on what on the world can do for them. Instead, they’re entirely focused on what they can do for the world.

As Cal Newport wrote in his book,So Good They Can’t Ignore You,

“If you want to love what you do, abandon the passion mindset (“what can the world offer me?”) and instead adopt the craftsman mindset (“what can I offer the world?”).”

Indeed, this is a far more powerful mode of thinking. Rather than selfishly seeking a life you’re passionate about, you should be thinking about developing skills, products, and abilities that benefit the lives of others.

And this is exactly what those who succeed do. Although there’s a caveat; despite having an immense gratitude for everything that life has already afforded them, they still know they can do and be so much more.

Which leads to the next shift:

They Create a Vision and Make it Happen

While most people are “drifting” through life, as in their simply drifting with the wind and being taken wherever their circumstances may lead them.

“Your vision of where or who you want to be is the greatest asset you have. Without having a goal it’s difficult to score.” — Paul Arden

The people who succeed have already checked their compass and set their sails in the direction they indent to go.

Although more than just setting their sail, they’ve also created the conditions that make sure they get there. They’ve removed everything from their life that conflicts with their ambitions.

They’ve removed the alternative route. They’ve removed the distractions. They’ve removed the excuses. Indeed, they have entered a state of what Eben Pagan would call ‘Inevitability Thinking’.

Inevitability Thinking: Thinking and acting as if what you are doing is a forgone conclusion because you set up the conditions for it to happen.

All doubt is now gone. They cross the line between optimism and delusion, and often. Why? Because they’re willing to either fail big or succeed big. To them, it’s all upside. They’re not worried about what they could lose.

Instead, they’re completely driven by their why and what’s possible. As Friedrich Nietzsche has said,

“He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.”

In Conclusion

So, which choice do you make? Do you believe you can create your own reality? Or, do you believe you simply “live out” your reality?

Either way, what are you going to do about it?

