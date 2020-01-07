Log In/Sign Up
How Do Leaders Shape Company Culture

By

Good leaders don’t simply expect the atmosphere at work to always be positive, they make strides to ensure that it is an ongoing reality. The culture of the workplace is an important thing for any leader to observe and attempt to steer in a positive direction. Here are just a few ways to do that:

By Being Observant

Always know what is going on in the organization. Observe employee interactions. Try to gauge how well everyone works together and pinpoint problem areas. Work closely with managers and supervisors and invite feedback, especially about problems in employee relations.

Whenever possible, address workplace issues quietly and swiftly. Never sit on a problem between co-workers. This leads to polarization and kills collaboration. Your employees don’t have to like each-other, but they must be able to work together.

By Being the Example

Good leaders give their subordinates good things to emulate. Always be the example of how to behave and interact in the workplace. Everyone on the team needs to be confident that your expectations are being met and that you understand what is being asked of them.

The easiest way to do this is to let your work as a leader reflect both the quality of work produced and the environment in which it is produced. Do that and people will want to follow your example.

By Promoting the Right People

Be fair and objective when deciding who is going to advance. Don’t let it be a popularity contest or else that is where the workplace culture will gravitate. Always interview every qualified applicant.

Give every employee an equal shot at success. It is an easy way to help maintain good rapport among the ranks. No one likes the boss’s pets so don’t accumulate any. Promote the people who deserve it, not just the ones with whom you want to work a little closer.

By Understanding Their Influence

Whether intentioned or not, leaders always shape the company culture. The only question that remains is this: what kind of culture are you shaping? If it isn’t the one you want, it might just be time to step back and assess how to make the changes necessary to get it there.

Originally published on flavioalmeida.org

Flavio Almeida | Thrive Global

Flavio Almeida, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Instructor and Entrepreneur at Gracie Barra

Flavio Almeida has quite an extensive history with Gracie Barra, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Barra North America, the Regional Director of Gracie Barra Arizona, and the Head Instructor at Gracie Barra of North Phoenix. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

 

Flavio has been a student of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu since childhood and relishes the ability to teach others what martial arts has taught him. Despite having an intense passion for the discipline, at first, there wasn't a career track available for him in the world of martial arts that he was seeking. He spent his free time in college teaching as many classes as possible while working towards earning a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After graduating, he was hired by the Brazilian Branch of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

 

Flavio found himself thriving in the corporate world working as a consultant for many influential Brazilian and multi-national companies, such as Petrobras, Alco BP, Natura, Praxair, and CVRD. During this time, he was able to make important business connections and learn what it takes to run such large businesses, a skill that would come in handy later in his professional career as an entrepreneur. He learned the right way to communicate with both employees and peers. Though he relished his time learning about business from great leaders and minds, he missed the world of martial arts, especially Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. When an opportunity appeared to teach full-time at a Gracie Barra academy, Flavio jumped at it. With over 800 schools on six continents, Flavio Almeida knew this was the type of organization he was meant to be associated with.

 

Now, Flavio holds multiple positions within the Gracie Barra organization, including the operation of his own academy in Phoenix, Arizona. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Barra Franchise Systems, Inc. which is located in Irvine, California. He loves Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and all that it instills in its practitioners, including determination, leadership skills, and mental acuity. After a lifetime in BJJ and a span of time in business, Flavio Almeida is passionate about the parallels between martial arts and entrepreneurship. He works every day to make sure that his students take what they have learned on the mat and apply it to their personal and professional lives, and now he's here to share that same wisdom with you.

