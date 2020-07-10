Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Do I keep Myself Happy?

Finding Happiness in COVID19 World

By

Image Courtesy-Unsplash-Lidya-

Due to the coronavirus everything has changed in our life. Some for the good and at this stage it seems more for the bad. So what does one do to keep oneself cheerful? I found out that it’s quite difficult, yet it’s important.

 I devised a few simple tactics and find that they do work

PUT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH FIRST-I am a divorce lawyer and find that most of the time people are crying on my shoulder. I absorb everyone’s sadnesss’ and also their depression. Usually, I do give them all a patient hearing but not in these times.

If I get depressed who will look after me? With this thought foremost in my mind I started telling my clients that I couldn’t talk to them regarding anything else except the court case. I requested them to talk to a counsellor or psychiatrist for their emotional issues.

 I was quite frank with them when I said that they should also think about me and how would I cope with depression listening to their traumas.

This has helped and I am going to stick with this even after lockdown.

Image Courtesy-Buddha Group

CLEAR OUT YOUR CUPBOARD OF RESENTMENTS-This is something I would advise everyone to do. I had a fee simmering and I went for them. I have decided to confront cousins spewing nonsense and venom about me. Earlier I glossed over it because I thought of being the bigger person but you should reserve your kindness for the deserving. Incidentally I also have decided to send him a cease and desist notice and also ask for my share in the ancestral property. After I did this, I felt so peaceful, otherwise I would lie awake at night wondering what to do. I also made peace with a very important fact.

Everyone cannot love you, even if you’re Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela. So I’ll choose my happiness over these detractors who are nothing but a bunch of bullies.

Dottu Sleeping-Image Courtesy-Author

GET A PET-I have my little Dottu who keeps me happy all the time. He wakes me every morning by licking my lips. Recently he also tried to stick his tongue inside my mouth in the form of dog smooch. So you can imagine how easy it is to put away your unhappiness and embrace happiness.

YOU DESERVE TO BE HAPPY—BEWARE THE HAPPINEES POACHER-My sister has criticized me all my life for being badly dressed, too big, too loud, too dumb…you get the drift. I can’t ever do anything right. Never mind, even if I have been awarded the best lawyer in India, my book is a part of the judicial college syllabus, I’ve been on BBC a number of times…too much to put her. Look up www.vandanashah.com. So I just decided one fine day to block her-first on the phone and then from my life. That entry is now shut unless I see any dramatic positive changes.

I deserve to be happy and so do you.

So even in these awful times we can put a smile on our face.

Till next time love and live life EMPRESSSIZE

VANDANA

Vandana Shah, divorce lawyer,author,social entrepreneur,sports enthusiast at DIVORCEKART

Vandana Shah
Divorce Lawyer, Author and Columnist and CEO Divorcekart-India's first legal app for Divorce

I am an award winning divorce lawyer, author, columnistand Social Entrepreneur on whom the BBC has made a documentary 'Invisible Women of India’. I have set up 'Divorcekart'-India's first legal app for Divorce and for 24-7 lawyers on call. I am also the author of the bestseller 'Ex Files’, The Story of my divorce-published by Penguin under the Shobhaa De imprint, which has been launched by the Hon’ble Attorney General of India Mr. Mukul Rohatgi and the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court, Mr. Mohit Shah.It has been endorsed by Lord Meghnad Desai, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansigh and it looks at divorce through a humorous lens.

Ex Files is now a part of the Judicial College syllabus.

My work as a social entrepreneur, where I set up India’s first support group -360 degrees back to life, has been lauded by Gloria Steinem, the world’s foremost feminist who has endorsed my previous book. I have also translated a book written by the Jain Saints. My work has been lauded both by the National as well as the International media. I have been a panellist frequently on BBC, NDTV amongst others and at various Literary Festivals.
Currently, I am contributing as a regular columnist on Law/Women Empowerment for Savvy. I am also an occasional contributor for BBC. If you’d like to read more about my profile please visit my website www.vandanashah.com .

