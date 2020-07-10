How Do I keep Myself Happy?

Image Courtesy-Unsplash-Lidya-

Due to the coronavirus everything has changed in our life. Some for the good and at this stage it seems more for the bad. So what does one do to keep oneself cheerful? I found out that it’s quite difficult, yet it’s important.

I devised a few simple tactics and find that they do work

PUT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH FIRST-I am a divorce lawyer and find that most of the time people are crying on my shoulder. I absorb everyone’s sadnesss’ and also their depression. Usually, I do give them all a patient hearing but not in these times.

If I get depressed who will look after me? With this thought foremost in my mind I started telling my clients that I couldn’t talk to them regarding anything else except the court case. I requested them to talk to a counsellor or psychiatrist for their emotional issues.

I was quite frank with them when I said that they should also think about me and how would I cope with depression listening to their traumas.

This has helped and I am going to stick with this even after lockdown.

CLEAR OUT YOUR CUPBOARD OF RESENTMENTS-This is something I would advise everyone to do. I had a fee simmering and I went for them. I have decided to confront cousins spewing nonsense and venom about me. Earlier I glossed over it because I thought of being the bigger person but you should reserve your kindness for the deserving. Incidentally I also have decided to send him a cease and desist notice and also ask for my share in the ancestral property. After I did this, I felt so peaceful, otherwise I would lie awake at night wondering what to do. I also made peace with a very important fact.

Everyone cannot love you, even if you’re Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela. So I’ll choose my happiness over these detractors who are nothing but a bunch of bullies.

GET A PET-I have my little Dottu who keeps me happy all the time. He wakes me every morning by licking my lips. Recently he also tried to stick his tongue inside my mouth in the form of dog smooch. So you can imagine how easy it is to put away your unhappiness and embrace happiness.

My sister has criticized me all my life for being badly dressed, too big, too loud, too dumb…you get the drift. I can't ever do anything right. Never mind, even if I have been awarded the best lawyer in India, my book is a part of the judicial college syllabus, I've been on BBC a number of times…too much to put her. So I just decided one fine day to block her-first on the phone and then from my life. That entry is now shut unless I see any dramatic positive changes.

I deserve to be happy and so do you.

So even in these awful times we can put a smile on our face.

