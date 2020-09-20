How Do I Get All A’s? 5 Studying Hacks You Should Know About

If there’s one universal truth that stays with you from grade school all the way to college, it’s this: studying is hard. How is anyone supposed to focus on studying when there are so many other enjoyable things to do? If only there were some studying hacks you could use to make it easier…

Oh, there are? Great! Here are some of the best life hacks when studying that you can try today.

Use Mnemonic Devices

A mnemonic device involves using a memorable sentence to recall difficult to understand concepts.

You may have learned a few of these going through school to remember things like the order of operations. Many remember the order of operations with the mnemonic device ‘Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Susan’. You can apply mnemonic devices to just about anything you’re having trouble memorizing to great effect.

With good mnemonic devices, you might end up getting the best grades of your school career.

Chew on Some Gum

It’s hard to say why chewing gum helps us focus on our studies, but it does.

It might just be the fact that chewing helps keep you alert and awake. It also gives you something passive to do while studying. You might go through a lot of gum during those long study sessions, but it’s better than falling asleep at the desk!

Get Enough Sleep

One of the simplest ways you can make studying a breeze is by getting proper sleep.

Not only will being well-rested help you not fall asleep while studying, it also enhances memory and learning ability. Try getting the recommended eight hours of sleep per night every night, especially if you have a long day of studying ahead. You’ll find you’re able to study much easier afterward.

Study In a Bright Room

It might be a lot cozier to study with nothing but a dim lamp, but it’s not doing you any favors.

The more light in a room, the more your brain can focus. It also just makes everything much clearer, makes you less likely to doze off, and puts your body in a more awake, alert state. Don’t put the aesthetic over your study-ability.

You can also try studying in a team! Teamwork makes a casual study session into a good time. Well, a better time at least.

Listen to Some Music

Listening to music while studying doesn’t just increase focus, it also increases motivation.

This is especially true if you enjoy the music you’re listening to. While instrumental or ambient music (music without lyrics) works best, some people can study with lyrical music, too. Experiment with a few playlists and see what works for you — it can make studying seem like a real breeze.

Try These Studying Hacks Today

If you’re the kind of person who just can’t study, try these five studying hacks the next time you have a big test coming up. Who knows, you might just start bringing home A’s by the bucketful.

