Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Do I Deal With Questions of Identity When Losing My Job?

5 ways to overcome a crisis of identity when facing a forced career change.

By
Photo by Jorge Saavedra on Unsplash
Photo by Jorge Saavedra on Unsplash
 

Our work doesn’t just feel like something we do; it feels like something we are. This can be healthy or unhealthy depending on your relationship with your career.

But when you reach a pivot point and a change is needed either voluntarily or with the loss of a role, it signals a change in you. And when that change is uncomfortable, you feel uncomfortable. Yes, you may even feel in crisis. 

When you lose your job or want to leave an old career for a new one, the question is not only:

“How will I do something new?”

You also struggle with..

“How will I be someone new?”

“Who am I if I don’t do my old work?”

“What does it say about me if I walk away?”

“Who am I to try something new?”

“What does it say about me if I try and I fail?”

These are all questions of identity. 

It is important to know that redundancies, career transitions and pivots are normal and to be expected. Careers today are fluid, so the best thing to do is to know how to go with the flow when you feel in crisis or overwhelm.

Here are some tips below to help overcome an identity crisis when facing a job loss or having to make a career pivot.

1 | Plan something to look forward to. 

It’s tempting to retreat when you feel like confused and overwhelmed. But it’s important that you have somewhere to be and people to interact with. 

Especially if you’re in a situation where you suddenly have lots of free time. I know this from experience following my redundancy and even being a business owner now. It sure can get lonely. Schedule some social events into your calendar.

There is no need for anything big, stick to the small, low-key event if that feels better. No better time than the present to do this online now in the current global pandemic and if you have some spare time available.

2 | Give yourself permission to be transitioning or between jobs without fear of shame.

You won’t be here forever, so for a while, it’s okay to be uncertain. It is okay to not know everything. You get to be a full-blown mess if you need to. You will sort things out and recover. Forget what anyone else thinks. It is your decision and choice to find the right path for you. 

3 | Think about who you are. 

Write it down. This can be list form, stories, notes about your past, or what you’re doing now. Reconnect to who you are. You ARE more than your career. Remember who you are, just you, without work to define you.  

4 | Do things that make you feel like somebody.

What makes you feel like you have an impact?

When you’re in a career identity crisis, it’s easy to feel sorry for yourself. I have been there and done that. I still do on occasions when I wonder if I can crack this business owner thing! It is okay, you’re human. But to counteract that, you need to do things that make you feel capable, confident and courageous.

It might be creating art, helping a friend, redecorating your home, or spending time with a parent. My dad is a wealth of wisdom and gives me plenty of insights to remind me I can do this! 

5 | Directly address your career fears.

When something is off in our careers, we feel that we have no control over it. So, instead of addressing our careers head on, we distract ourselves with other areas of our life. We dive into other projects that may improve the quality of our life on a temporary basis.

But they don’t solve the core problem: your career. Take direct action to resolve the conflict in your career, and you’ll feel powerful, proud, and more like you. 

Have you been through a career identity crisis?

What steps did you take to overcome it?

Originally published on LinkedIn

Pauline Harley, I Help Bored Mid Career Professionals and Executives Transition with Confidence, Clarity and Candour

I listen to and write real-life stories that connect mid-career professionals and executives with their value-driven purpose.

I've had the pleasure of working with Executives, VP's, Directors and Mid to Late Seasoned Career Professionals worldwide to prepare exit strategies and change careers.

I help my clients to:

1. Find the next challenge in their career

2. Transition out of an executive role

3. Achieve a sense of whole self and impact in their newfound career

4. Find the courage to make a career change, following redundancy or retirement and prepare an exit strategy

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.