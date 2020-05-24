You are already strong, you just need to unlock your strength. So in asking, How do I become a strong confident woman, your first step would be, to say to yourself, “I Choose” to be strong and confident. By doing this you have started to turn the key to unlock your power from within.

“That’s it” you say? No, but it is one of the most important steps to becoming a strong and confident woman.

Don’t Be Afraid

One thing I do want to convey is “Do not be afraid.” What do I mean by that? I mean, many women hold back in becoming confident and strong because of how society has portrayed them. You know the stereotype. “Strong women are overbearing, ruthless, driven, and that other word B______?’ In reality, a strong, confident woman, is a woman in control of her own life, her money, her business, her relationships., yet she is compassionate, feels hard, and shows emotions. This is not controlling, it’s being in control of your own actions and reactions and the choices you make for your life.

Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stand up for all women

It’s The Time Of “The Woman”

Becoming a strong and confident woman is a path that will bring you more fulfillment daily and peace from within. There is no better feeling than being empowered and loving who you are every day. The actions you take today will become a ripple effect on other women and young girls that follow. It is our responsibility to stand up for them, and give them the strength and confidence to stand up for themselves. This is the time of “The Woman.” It’s time you were heard, because you matter. All women’s voices matter.

Unlocking Your Inner Power

Realize ‘YOU CAN” and remind yourself every day and night that you will become the woman you are proud of.

Acknowledge and write down your self-doubts and fears of becoming strong and confident. When you acknowledge your imperfections (and we all have them) you can begin to manage them and move forward.

Visualize who you want to be, see yourself in the role you want to play, Look in the mirror and tell yourself, you CAN do this.

Self-care is a huge part of becoming stronger and more confident. Take time for yourself daily, to reflect on who you are and who you want to become. Take a walk in nature alone, it is a good place to reflect.

Journal, if writing is your thing, then write down your feelings daily, be honest with yourself. The more honest and truthful you are, the more inner peace you will begin to feel.

Listen to your inner voice. Not someone else's, A strong woman doesn't need a net when she walks on a tightrope, she knows she will make it across without it.

Read positive articles and books daily. These will help you remove self-doubt and build more confidence. Subscribe to a positive blog, and or write out some positive affirmations to say to yourself daily.

Becoming strong and confident is empowering, and what better legacy to leave then being true to yourself. You will show other women that they too have the power within to be strong, confident, and in control of their lives. Some women think of themselves as a doormat, but guess what, that doormat is removable and can be picked up and thrown in the garbage and replaced with a beautiful image because you chose to redesign the life that you were born to live. You made the decision to turn the key and unlock your inner power. That’s Strength!

Your Voice Matters,

Patricia Love, The RahRah Coach