How do I accept everything impermanent and let it go to be happy?

Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, an enlightened Spiritual Master says, “You are filled with infinite lifetimes of doubt. When the Gnani Purush fractures them all for you, you will become free from doubt, and then attain the Absolute Soul (which is permanent). The belief and faith that arises then is the right belief.”

The fact is that the Atma (the permanent element) cannot be easily found. Man does not have the tools to see that which is permanent! You can only find it through the divine vision; and the divine vision can only be attained through the grace of the Gnani Purush!

Right now, you have a deluded vision. A deluded vision only shows you things that are impermanent and not those that are permanent. So you would not be able to see the permanent at all!

Therefore, inspite of you being permanent, you say, ‘I am Barbara (you may insert your own name here).’ Why is that? It is because, both the permanent and the impermanent have come together, and now it has become one. It is because of this oneness that the illusion has come about.

Suppose there is gold in its pure form. This gold, when mixed with some copper, etc., bangle or earring gets prepared. So, bangle is the result of the mixture wherein there is some proportion of gold and some proportion of copper. If gold would be alive i.e. it would have knowledge, then it would say, “I am bangle, I am bangle, I am bangle.” But the goldsmith (one who is enlightened with the truth) would say, “You are not bangle (the impermanent), you are pure gold (the permanent).”

Bangle is just a temporary phase; tomorrow, it could become a earring. Permanently, you are pure gold. And why did this illusion come about? due to the mixture of gold with the other element of copper.

Similarly, here too, our illusion has come about because of mixture of two elements – the Soul and Matter. Because of illusion, one believes that happiness lies in the worldly things; and that is why he is called the deluded or the ignorant self.

There are three major states of the Self:

Jivatma or the Ignorant state: When the prevalence of our ‘I’ is in the temporary, then we are said to be in the Ignorant state.

Antaratma or the Self-Realized state: When you realize that ‘I’ am the one who is permanent, it means you are in the Self-Realized state.

Parmatma or the Absolute Knowledge state. When ‘I’ is completely in the Eternal Soul’s state only, that is when you are the Absolute Soul or Parmatma.

The state of Jivatma is one that is immersed in illusion. When that illusion leaves, the delirium and obsession over impermanent things will disappear, and the Self becomes the Absolute Soul! The Jivatma asks for enjoyment from impermanent and perishable things as its faith and belief lies in the temporary things, whereas the Absolute Soul has faith and belief only in the permanent and indestructible, and therefore it believes only in its own eternal state; it has no value for the things that are destructible and impermanent. That is the difference!

Now, when Gnani destroys the deluding karma, and graces you with Self-Realization, the two parts (one is the permanent part and the other that is impermanent) are separated. He changes your wrong belief to right belief that, ‘Barbara is separate. All that is relative is temporary, and the real, the pure Soul is permanent.’ Thus, Gnani gives the knowledge of the Self to you. So far, you are believing, “I am Barbara, I am mother, I am sister, I am daughter.” But after Gnani gives you the real knowledge, “You are Pure Soul. You are infinite knowledge. You are infinite bliss. You are permanent. You are immortal”, your belief gets changed.

Thereafter, the Atma (the permanent Self) remains the Knower and Seer (Gnata-Drashta). This is how the permanent comes into its original nature. And that which is temporary (Barbara) remains in the actions and deeds. The temporary remains in the activities and the permanent remains the Knower-Seer (Gnata-Drashta) of every activity as it arises and in some time passes away.

When you observe this with the divine vision given to you by Gnani, you realize the truth of how everything is in fact impermanent, by your own experience! That is when you are able to let go everything in life, very easily and effortlessly. You find yourself been detached from all sufferings as your passions continue to go mild, thereby enabling you to live happily amid all the vicissitudes of life.

Thus, the only answer to your ‘How…’ is: ‘Go to Gnani, who can set you free from the bondage of the impermanent by making you realize the permanent!!’