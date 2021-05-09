How Dmitriy Krestyaninov brought his watchmaker dream to reality

As a teenager, Dmitriy became passionate about the fashion industry, particularly luxury watches. Being an Engineering student towards the end of his 4th year, he found out about e-commerce and he fell in love with it. Having had a dream of becoming a watchmaker coupled with the disappointment of the accessory market, Dmitriy moved to change the narratives for jewelry lovers. His curiosity aroused a desire to strike the balance between quality and prices, which was what led to the creation of his brand, Brother & Sisters jewelry. Learning a lot about the world of startups through his internships aids the decision to create his brand.

As a Russian who had learned from his parents that hard work is the key to getting whatever you need in life, Dmitriy developed the right mindset early in life. While still in school, Dmitriy had several internships that influenced his perception of entrepreneurship. He went on to develop his brand during his fifth year at the University. What matters most to Dmitriy is generating positive outcomes in his work engagement. He emphasizes the importance of working efficiently and measuring the value that will be gotten for the knowledge. According to him, people should endeavor to learn things that are very important to their lives and growth.

Aside from developing the Brother & Sisters brand, Dmitriy spends time at the gym and on the tennis court. Although he hardly gets leisure time, he meditates to refresh his mind to enable him to create innovative ideas. His participation in sports was really helpful to increase his productivity. Dmitriy acknowledged the influence of his trainer in building a positive mindset, which serves as the basis of the value he offers with his brand. The motto of the brand says, “Luxury jewelry without the luxury price.” He is committed to offering quality jewelry and wrist watches at affordable prices to people.

Dmitriy modeled his success around Daniel Wellington who became very famous through the influencer’s community. That was what exposed Dmitriy to the importance of influencers and their significant impact on brand growth. The brand is in partnership with micro-influencers to increase their brand ambassador worldwide. Dmitriy finds the motivating factor to do more through the growth of the brand’s ambassador community. This shows the importance of working with like minds and people who can help you to accelerate your growth. The second women’s watch collection of the Brother & Sisters brand was the idea of the ambassador community.

Dmitriy never believes in giving up, so he advises that people should instead find a solution to challenges when they encounter one. He opined that people should see problems as a must solved, which will be the motivating factor to keep pushing forward. Giving up will only get you farther apart from realizing your dream. Success requires perseverance and continuity. Dmitriy will be available to help people to change their life by giving them advice based on his experience and journey with the Brother & Sisters brand. He creates content relating to e-commerce and his personal life to inspire people.