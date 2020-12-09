How DIY Can Be Extremely Beneficial for Mental Wellbeing

The world is moving at a frenzied pace. With intense competition, work pressure and excessive stress, mental health is being affected more than ever. Anxiety, depression and even suicidal tendencies are rising. People from all walks of life and of all ages are suffering due to these issues. Although therapy and medicine are likely to help people, there are also some fun ways to improve your mental wellbeing.

Engaging in different types of DIY activities can provide relief and therapeutic benefits. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home, it is an excellent idea to try something new. Many people have started working from home. If you too are staying at home, utilize the spare time to channel your inner creativity. All you need to do is look around the home. There may be small repairing jobs that need immediate attention. Start fixing those and you’ll soon feel great. It is also a great time to indulge in varied DIY crafts.

DIY Activities Improve Mental Health

In the United States, depression is a major cause of concern. Patients suffering from acute depression are often prescribed psychological counseling and medicine. However, studies suggest that alternative treatments can be quite useful for improving mental health. When patients start exploring creative avenues such as painting, singing, dancing, sewing or even baking, there is a noticeable difference in their behavior. Over time, it can help to reduce anxiety and stress. This, eventually, helps in mental well being.

Improves Mood

Mood swings are one of the most common symptoms of mental health problems. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to engage in activities that keep people happy. When an individual channelizes every bit of negativity to create something, it automatically turns into positive energy. This elevates mood and makes a person happy. Besides, if it is appreciated by near and dear ones, it becomes an even bigger achievement.

After each DIY activity, the reward center of the brain becomes activated. It releases a chemical named Dopamine. Also referred to as the ‘Happy Hormone’, it provides a feeling of enjoyment. It encourages people to continue doing something and offers much-needed relief from depression and anxiety.

Unleash Your Creativity

If you or a loved one is suffering from mental health issues, it is a great idea to introduce them to DIY activities. Start from small chores. Let them fix a doorknob or let them decorate the pots in the garden. Slowly, they will develop a knack for certain activities. If you continue to encourage them, they will surely be in a better frame of mind within a short period of time.

You can easily get DIY glues, decorative items and different types of products that help to create attractive items. Sewing or knitting can be an excellent way to improve mental health. Similarly, you can also unleash creativity by playing a musical instrument. And if you are looking to give your house a new look before the festive season, make a centerpiece for the table or install your wall trims or crown molding with DIY products.

Regular involvement in different types of DIY activities can be extremely helpful for improving mental health.