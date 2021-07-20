No one is more unfortunate than the man who has never encountered difficulty. Because he has never had the opportunity to test himself. Life has never been kind to anyone. There is always the process of growing up. You have to grow up, you have to bump and bang, you have to bleed, and then you have to transform until you become a better version of yourself!

Difficulty teaches people to grow and to be strong.

In the nineteenth century, in an American estate, all the camphor trees died, but only one that was chained from childhood survived, and the investigation found that it survived because it absorbed iron. The pain, instead, became its life-saving charm. The coachfilters flowers on the cliff face, because of the lack of nutrients, they desperately rooted, making them the most vivid colors on the cliff. In the damp and shady places, the trees are surprisingly straight. In order to stay alive, they nurture themselves to become material under the painful refinement.

Difficulty teaches life just how to go forward and live.

The truth about life is that it takes a person out of happiness, avoids pleasure, endures endless pain, and then, drops you off the bottom of a cliff, and finally, after giving you a light that helps you shape yourself to become a better person.

How bad can life be sometimes? It takes all your strength just to live. Some people deliver a delivery and still bring a baby, some people would rather walk dozens of kilometers to save money on the road, some people shoulder the burden of life at a young age, and some people a disease that pours out of the family ……

How difficult one’s life is, how strong the people will be.

The teenager who moved bricks at the construction site received his preferred university notice also earned tuition; the old sanitation workers, dancing under the maple leaves, the old couple happy and romantic; the cancer patient cured when that smile …… In fact, life has not spared anyone, but also has not given up any one who is trying to live!

Life is not as good as it should be, so always think about one or two.

When you are unhappy, think about the fact that you still have a healthy body and a lot of vigorous energy to fight to live your own life; when disappointed, take a nap and think about tomorrow is a new day, you can still see the sun tomorrow, quite good quite good.

In the end

Reviewing the life of a person, the difficulty are more than the pleasure thing, the rest of the time returned to the ordinary.The difficulty will eventually become your wealth, all the road walked, suffered, broken hearts, shed tears are counted. Life has its own ups and downs, always to meet the light upstream. We all have to live with dignity and decency, and then turn the pain into the strongest feathers!

The day will always light up, the rain will always stop, and the pain will always pass. All the things that are not as good now will eventually make you a more perfect you. Come on, every one of you lucky people who are working hard!